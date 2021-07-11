We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate cake with sour cream is a real sweet sensation and less than 400 cals per slice.

Free from refined sugars but not lacking in flavour, our chocolate cake with sour cream is a light and fluffy bake that’s perfect for any self-confessed chocoholic. The sour cream frosting helps balance out the natural sweetness, which comes from the maple syrup and milk. This cake recipe uses a combination of plain and rye flour, which not only boosts the flavour but it also improves the texture. We recommend scoffing a slice of chocolate cake with sour cream with your next cup of tea.

Ingredients 100g plain flour

100g rye flour

1 ¼tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 ¼tsp baking powder

60g cocoa powder

3 large eggs

185g maple syrup

180g milk

75g coconut oil, melted

for the sour cream frosting:

300g no added sugar dark chocolate (we like chocologic, available in Tesco)

300g sour cream

1tsp vanilla extract

sea salt flakes, to garnish

You will need:

3x 6 inch round cake tins, greased and lined with parchment

Method Preheat the oven to 170C/Gas 3. Sift the flours, cocoa powder, bicarb and baking powder together in a large bowl.

In a large jug, whist together the eggs, maple syrup, milk and coconut oil until all combined. Slowly pour and whisk this in to the dry ingredients until you have a smooth batter.

Divide the mix into the 3 cake tin and bake for 25 mins, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center. Leave to cook in the tins for 10 mins before turning out and left to cool fully on a wire rack.

To make the frosting, melt the chocolate in the microwave, or in a bain-marie and whisk in the sour cream and vanilla until smooth and glossy.

To assemble, place one layer of the sponge on a serving plate or cake stand, add ¼ of the frosting and smooth to the edges with a palette knife, repeat for the second layer and top with the final sponge. Using the remaining frosting coat the top and the sides of the cake. To finish sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt flakes.

Top tip for making this chocolate cake with sour cream:

Warm the sour cream slightly so the frosting doesn’t set too quickly.

