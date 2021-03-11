We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mackerel pate is perfect when slathered on toasted crusty bread.

This easy smoked mackerel pate is a real treat for your tastebuds – creamy yet full of that sweet and strong mackerel flavour. Great as a dinner party starter or a little lunch pick-me-up, this recipe uses only three ingredients and takes just 10 minutes to prepare. For that subtle smoked taste, stick with traditional smoked mackerel fillets rather than peppered mackerel, as it could overpower here. We’ve served this delicious pate with some simple chives, but dill and cucumber is another great flavour combination to try. Similarly pep your pate up with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper – for those who like a little spice.

Ingredients 1 whole smoked mackerel or 2 fillets

300g full-fat soft cheese

Juice of ½ a lemon

Handful of chopped chives

Method Remove the skin and any bones from the fish and place in a food processor with the cheese and blend until smooth.

Add the lemon juice and a little black pepper to taste and blend again. Serve in scoops with toast

Tips for making Easy smoked mackerel pate:

We’ve made our mackerel pate with full-fat cream cheese for extra indulgence, but you can swap it for some lighter cream cheese if you’d rather cut the calories.

