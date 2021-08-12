We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our gluten free banana bread recipe has three easy steps in the method and is under 300 calories per portion.

This gluten free banana bread is the ultimate treat for sharing. It is as delicious in the afternoon with a cup of tea as it is first thing in the morning with a spoonful of yogurt on top.

Ingredients 225g (8 oz) very ripe bananas

Pinch ground clove, optional

140g (5oz) unsalted butter

140g (5oz) caster sugar

2 eggs

140g (5oz) gluten free plain flour

1tsp gluten free baking powder

40g (1 ½ oz) ground almonds

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

For the yogurt glaze

70g (2 ½ oz) 0 per cent fat Greek-style yogurt

15g (½ oz) icing sugar

½ tsp almond extract

To decorate

Toasted flaked almonds, optional

Loaf tin 10x26cm (4x10inch)

Method Preheat the oven to 170C/Gas 3. Slice one banana in half lengthways set aside, then mash the rest in a bowl with the ground clove.

In another bowl cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy then mix in the eggs and remaining cake ingredients until you have a smooth batter that’s fully combined. Fold through the mashed banana. Place your sliced banana halves against the side of your greased and lined tin. Pour in the cake batter then bake for 40-45 mins until a skewer comes out clean.

Meanwhile, whisk together the glaze ingredients to combine then chill until the cake is completely cool. Drizzle over and top with flaked almonds if using.

Top tips for making gluten free banana bread

For a lovely moist and flavoursome finish, it's best to use very ripe bananas with black skins. Clove has a chemical compound that helps to intensify the natural banana flavour further.

We have placed the banana on the sides of our tip but you could place them on top of the loaf if you prefer. This could affect the rise of your cake to keep this in mind.

You can add chocolate chips to the cake batter or you could try soaking some sultanas in tea or rum for an adult-only twist.

