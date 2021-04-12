We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our haddock and lentil one-pot recipe takes just five minutes to prepare but is packed full of flavours.

Cooking our haddock and lentil one-pot will show you how easy and versatile it is to cook with lentils and how tasty they are too. This recipe only has three steps in the method and can be cooked in under an hour. You can use cod or hake instead of haddock if you prefer.

Ingredients 1tbsp rapeseed oil

1 red onion, finely sliced

100g puy or green lentils (uncooked), rinsed

150g tomato passata

1 vegetable stock cube or pot

½ cauliflower, cut into florets

200g mini or new potatoes, sliced 2mm thick

60g Chorizo, finely chopped

2 chunky Haddock loin fillets each about 125g

Method Heat the oven to 200C, Gas 6. On the hob heat a casserole dish with half the oil. Add the onion and cook for 5 mins until softened.

Add the lentils, passatas and stock cube with 200ml just-boiled water. Bring to the boil and mix until the stock cube dissolves. Remove from the heat and mix in the chorizo. Scatter the cauliflower and potatoes on top. Cover with the lid and place into the oven for 30 mins.

Make two spaces in the mixture and nestle the fish in. Drizzle over the remaining oil and season with sea salt. Cook for a further 10 mins with the lid off.

Top tips for making haddock and lentil one-pot:

If using thinner pieces of fish reduce the cooking time.

If you have time, generously salt the fish the day before then wash the salt off before cooking. This helps to bring out the flavour in the fish and also makes the texture of the fish firmer by reducing the moisture.

To make this recipe without meat, substitute the chorizo for 2tsp of paprika

