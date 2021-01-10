We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Hairy Bikers' Cornish pasty is made with beef, onions, swede, and potatoes. It's a proper authentic pasty recipe for true pasty lovers.

The Hairy Bikers’ Cornish pasty recipe is a traditional British bake that’s great for using up leftover meat and veg. Taken from the Hairy Bikers brilliant ‘Food Tour of Britain’ TV show, this Cornish pasty recipe is warming and delicious. It’s perfect for picnics, parties, or as a nice filling lunch for the family. This recipe makes 6 regular-sized Cornish pasties and will take around 1hr and 10 mins to prepare and cook. This recipe shows you how to make the pastry from scratch giving these pasties a real authentic taste but if you’re short on time you could opt for shop-bought shortcrust pastry instead.

Ingredients For the pastry:

450g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

125g unsalted butter

2 egg yolks

125ml cold water

For the Cornish pasty filling:

450g potato, finely diced

150g swede, finely diced

150g onion, finely chopped

300g beef skirt, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

1tbsp plain flour

40g butter

1 egg, beaten

Method To make the pastry : Place the flour, baking powder, salt, butter, and egg yolks into a food processor and blitz until the mixture forms crumbs. Slowly add the water until a ball of pastry miraculously appears – you may not need all the water. Wrap the pastry in clingfilm and leave it to chill in the fridge for an hour.

To prepare the Cornish pasty filling : Preheat the oven to 180°C (gas mark 4). Roll out the pastry to the thickness you like, but be careful not to tear it. Using a dinner plate as a template, cut out 6 discs of pastry.

Season the vegetables separately with salt and black pepper. Put the beef into a bowl and mix with the flour and some salt and pepper. Place some potatoes, swede, onions, and beef on one half of the circle, leaving a gap around the edge. Dot with butter. Brush around the perimeter of the pastry circle with the beaten egg, then fold the pastry over the vegetables and meat and seal firmly. Starting at one side, crimp the edges over to form a sealed D-shaped pasty. Brush the whole pasty with a beaten egg, then make a steam hole in the center with a sharp knife.

Repeat to make the other pasties. Put the pasties in the oven and cook for 50 mins until they are crispy and golden and the filling is cooked through. Leave them to rest for 5-10 mins before eating.

Top tips for making the Hairy Bikers Cornish pasty

How do I store leftover Cornish pasties?

If you have any leftover pasties, leave them to cool thoroughly and then store wrapped in a couple of layers of tight clingfilm in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Reheat in the oven at 180C for about 20-30 minutes until piping hot. You can also reheat your pasty in the microwave but it may make the pastry soggy so we’d opt for the oven instead.

The Hairy Bikers Cornish pasty can also be frozen. Once completely cooled wrap in cling film or store in an airtight freezable container or bag. You can freeze pasties for up to 4 months. You can freeze cooked or uncooked. Defrost in the fridge overnight before reheating again.

How can I make a vegetarian version of the Hairy Bikers Cornish pasty?

If you’re catering for vegetarians or want a lower-fat option then you could swap the beef for Quorn mince or Quorn pieces instead. For a lower-fat option, you could swap the beef for finely chopped turkey or lean minced turkey instead.

