These homemade walnut whips are a tiny taste of childhood nostalgia.

These delicious walnut whips by Helen from The Crazy Kitchen will bring back memories if you used to love these as a child. Filled with soft marshmallow, dipped in dark chocolate and decoratively topped with a crunchy walnut, these walnut whips make for a delicious afternoon treat. With just three ingredients, you can make these tasty bites in no time. Just make sure you leave enough time to let the chocolate cool in between coats to get a deliciously thick coating.

Ingredients 200g milk or dark chocolate, melted

1/2 jar of Marshmallow Fluff

12 walnut halves

You will also need:

Silicone dariole moulds

Method Use enough melted chocolate to coat the insides of the dariole moulds and allow to set.

Add another coat of chocolate and allow to set again.

Once completely set, spoon the fluff into the cavities a little at a time.

Once full, press a walnut half onto the top.

Use more melted chocolate to cover the fluff and walnut.

Allow to set fully before turning out.

Use a little melted chocolate to attach another walnut half to the top of the walnut whip.

Top tip for making homemade walnut whips:

You can always make these homemade walnut whips in mini cupcake cases, if you don’t have a silicone mould.

