Knowing how to make your own breadcrumbs is an essential skill in the kitchen.

Our method for how to make your own breadcrumbs is super simple and uses just two ingredients to make perfect bread crumbs every time – bread slices, and walnuts. For the best results, we suggest using white or wholemeal bread – and, ideally it should be a little past it best. As well as being a component of much loved dishes like chicken escalope and buttermilk chicken burgers, making your own breadcrumbs is a great way to use up leftover bread, so nothing goes to waste. For a twist of citrus flavour, grate the skin of one lemon into the breadcrumbs and mix together before using.

Ingredients 50 g (2oz) day-old bread (white or wholemeal)

15 g (½ oz) chopped hazelnuts, optional

Method Place the bread into a processor and process into fine fresh breadcrumbs. (For dried breadcrumbs, toast the bread first). You could also try grating the bread to make fine breadcrumbs if you don’t have a food processor.

Add the nuts and process again to mix together.

Use the fresh breadcrumbs in our sweet or savoury recipes like chicken goujons or treacle tart. Store fresh breadcrumbs in the freezer and use them as and when.

Tips for making your own breadcrumbs:

If you don’t have a food processor, use a grater to finely serrate the bread and nut mixture.

