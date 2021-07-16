We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pack this filling Moroccan chicken salad full of chicken, courgette, artichokes, and green olives.

Flavour with harissa paste, balsamic vinegar, and garlic chives. Serve with ciabatta and two handfuls of watercress. This salad takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook.

Ingredients 2 chicken breasts, about 150g each

4tsps olive oil

2tsps harissa paste

6 baby courgettes, each sliced into 3 pieces lengthways

4 slices of ciabatta

2 handfuls of watercress

180g packet griddled artichokes in oil

16 green olives

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

Handful of garlic chives, optional

Method Put the chicken breasts between 2 sheets of cling film and bash with a rolling pin until the meat is about 1cm thick.

Rub 2tsps of oil over the chicken, then the harissa paste. Heat a griddle pan until very hot. Rub the rest of the oil over the courgette slices and grill until tender.

Wipe any excess paste off the chicken and grill the breasts for 3-4 minutes on each side. Take out of the pan and wrap in foil. Griddle the slices of ciabatta.

Divide the watercress, chunks of ciabatta, courgettes, artichokes and olives between 4 plates. Slice the chicken and arrange on top. Whisk 3tbsps of oil from the pack of artichokes with the balsamic vinegar and drizzle over the salad. Scatter with garlic chives, if you like.

Top tips for making Moroccan chicken salad

You can use ras el hanout or a curry paste as an alternative to the harissa.

