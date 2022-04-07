We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A decadent chocolate ganache tart, prettified with jewel-like little Easter eggs.

This Easter tart is so rich and delicious – and so easy to make. Because there is no cooking required, it only takes 30 minutes to make. However, you will need to make it in advance as it needs time to set in the fridge – ideally, overnight. We’ve added a decadent, grown-up touch to the base by flavouring a standard cheesecake base with all spice and lemon thyme leaves for extra oomph. The filling is a classic chocolate cream ganache that all the family will love. This is a big tart – it serves 12. However you may find some of your guests want seconds. It also keeps well in the fridge for a couple of days.

Ingredients for the base:

190g digestive biscuits, finely crushed

170g unsalted butter, warm and melted

4 sprigs lemon thyme (leaves only)

½ tsp mixed spice

for the filling and decoration:

250ml double cream

350g dark chocolate, finely chopped

100g chocolate mini eggs

you will need:

23cm loose-bottomed baking tin, greased

Method For the base, in a large bowl, mix the biscuits with two-thirds of the butter, plus the thyme leaves and mixed spice. Press into the base and sides of the cake tin using the back of a spoon until around 4mm thick. Pop into the fridge to cool.

For the filling, gently warm the cream and remaining butter in a pan over a low heat until smooth and combined. Remove from the heat and add the chopped chocolate, stirring well until melted and glossy-looking. Allow the mixture to cool for 5 mins, then pour into the cold biscuit base.

Chill for 40 mins, then check if the tart is ready to decorate by pressing 1 mini egg into the top of it. If it sinks in nicely without creating any cracks in the chocolate, continue with all the mini eggs. If it creates a crack, allow the tart to come to room temperature and try again. Pop into the fridge for 3-4 hrs or overnight to set. Cut into slices and serve, decorated with mini eggs.

Top tips for making this Easter tart

We've used Easter eggs to decorate this tart, but you can make this at any time of year and decorate it accordingly. For birthdays it looks great dotted with white chocolate buttons - especially if you can get a mix of regular and giant ones. Add in some crunch as well because it's such a great contrast to the smooth ganache. Chunks of honeycomb or crushed Maltesers would be ideal. Candied ginger works well too - swap the mixed spice in the base for a pinch of ground ginger to bring out the flavour even more.

