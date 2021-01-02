We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Colourful and tasty, this creamy one pot salmon pasta dish will go down a treat!

If you need some inspiration for midweek dinners, add this one-pot salmon pasta to your list! We are sure it will quickly become a family favourite. It’s easy to swap ingredients around, for example, spinach instead of chard, smoked mackerel instead of salmon (or no fish at all for a veggie option). You can also swap soured cream for creme fraiche.

Pasta recipes are always popular during the winter months as it’s great comfort food. It’s also perfect around Christmas time when there is usually lots of smoked salmon around and less time to spend cooking.

It’s not always easy to find linguini but spaghetti works well too. If you’re looking for a healthier recipe then you can use wholewheat pasta which is higher in fibre and low-fat creme fraiche to reduce the fat content. It also has a nice nutty flavour too.

Ingredients 500g linguini

2tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed 200g

200g rainbow chard, leaves and stalks separated, both sliced

Small glass white wine or prosecco

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

200g Creme fraiche

3tbsp capers

300g smoked salmon, sliced

Method Cook the pasta according to packet instructions. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan. Gently fry the onion until soft, stir through the rainbow chard stalks and garlic cloves and cook for 2 mins until just soft. Add the lemon zest, stir well and cook for 30 secs.

Drain the pasta, reserving some of the liquid and set both aside. Pour the wine and lemon juice into the frying pan and cook for 1 min. Add in the sliced chard tops, creme fraiche, capers and smoked salmon.

Stir well then add the pasta. Combine carefully, adding some of the reserved pasta water if needed.

Top tip for making One pot smoked salmon pasta You could also use cooked salmon fillet, simply flake it in at the same as the smoked salmon. Leave out the smoked salmon for a vegetarian option.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating