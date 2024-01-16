This peppered steak and lentil salad is a great light lunch or dinner but could also be served as a starter for four if you're hosting friends and family one evening.
This is a really simple recipe using only a handful of ingredients but with plenty of flavour, taste, and texture. Lentils are rich in fibre and potassium so they’re not only good for the heart but help manage blood pressure and cholesterol. You can also swap the steak for chicken or fish if you prefer or make it veggie and serve it with halloumi or lots of grilled vegetables.
Ingredients
- 2 x 125g (4oz) sirloin steaks, trimmed of all visible fat
- 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2tsp pink peppercorns, lightly crushed
For the salad:
- 250g (9oz) pouch beluga or other cooked lentils
- 1⁄2 cucumber, seeded and diced
- 1⁄2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 30g (1oz) bunch mint or parsley or a mixture of both, chopped
- 45g (11⁄2oz) wild rocket
- 1tsp Dijon mustard
- Juice of 1⁄2 lemon
- 1tsp clear honey
WEIGHT CONVERTER
to
Method
- Heat a griddle pan or a large frying pan. Brush the steaks with half the oil, then sprinkle one side with peppercorns, pressing them in firmly. Cook the steaks, peppercorn-side down, for 2-3 minutes on each side until nicely browned but still a little pink in the centre. Transfer to a plate, cover and leave to rest for 5 minutes.
- For the salad, toss together the lentils, cucumber, red onion, herbs and rocket in a large bowl.
- Whisk together the remaining 1⁄2tbsp oil, the mustard, lemon juice and honey to dress the salad.
- Slice or dice the steak and fold through the salad. Transfer to individual plates or a platter and serve immediately.