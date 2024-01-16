This peppered steak and lentil salad is a great light lunch or dinner but could also be served as a starter for four if you're hosting friends and family one evening.

This is a really simple recipe using only a handful of ingredients but with plenty of flavour, taste, and texture. Lentils are rich in fibre and potassium so they’re not only good for the heart but help manage blood pressure and cholesterol. You can also swap the steak for chicken or fish if you prefer or make it veggie and serve it with halloumi or lots of grilled vegetables.

Ingredients

2 x 125g (4oz) sirloin steaks, trimmed of all visible fat

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2tsp pink peppercorns, lightly crushed

For the salad:

250g (9oz) pouch beluga or other cooked lentils

1⁄2 cucumber, seeded and diced

1⁄2 small red onion, thinly sliced

30g (1oz) bunch mint or parsley or a mixture of both, chopped

45g (11⁄2oz) wild rocket

1tsp Dijon mustard

Juice of 1⁄2 lemon

1tsp clear honey

Method