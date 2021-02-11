We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweetcorn fritters are often served as an accompaniment to a Thai curry, or as a starter with dipping sauce.

Sweetcorn fritters are a staple on Thai restaurant menus up and down the country. A favourite in east Asian cuisine, the sweetness of the corn is delicious when paired with a little spice. Whether you opt to serve them solo – maybe with some sweet-chilli dipping sauce – or as part of a main meal, the great thing about this recipe is it takes just 20 minutes to put together. We love our sweetcorn fritters as part of a weekend brunch, with poached eggs, mashed avocado and a spicy ketchup.

Ingredients 100g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

Seasoning

Medium egg

150ml milk

198g can sweetcorn kernels

Salsa, either store-bought or home-made, to serve

Method Sift the flour, baking powder and seasoning into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre, add a medium egg and gradually beat in 150ml milk to form a smooth batter.

Drain a 198g can sweetcorn kernels, pat dry on kitchen towel, then add to the batter mix with any thing else you fancy (see the tip!).

In a frying pan, add a tablespoon of vegetable oil. Once hot, fry spoonfuls of mixture for about 2 mins each side until golden and crisp on each side.

Serve the sweetcorn fritters with a salsa or a quick salad of peppers, spring onions, tomatoes and cucumber.

Top tip for making sweetcorn fritters

Add flavour with spring onions, a splash of soy or chilli sauce, or chopped coriander.

