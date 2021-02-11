Trending:

Sweetcorn fritters recipe

Click to rate
(1503 ratings)
Sending your rating
Nic Hopkirk
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
  • Nut-free
  • Vegetarian
makes: 8 - 10
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 82 kCal 4%
Fat 1g 1%
Carbohydrates 14g 4%
  -  of which Sugars 3g 3%
Protein 4g 8%
Salt 0.9g 15%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Sweetcorn fritters are often served as an accompaniment to a Thai curry, or as a starter with dipping sauce.

    Sweetcorn fritters are a staple on Thai restaurant menus up and down the country. A favourite in east Asian cuisine, the sweetness of the corn is delicious when paired with a little spice. Whether you opt to serve them solo – maybe with some sweet-chilli dipping sauce – or as part of a main meal, the great thing about this recipe is it takes just 20 minutes to put together. We love our sweetcorn fritters as part of a weekend brunch, with poached eggs, mashed avocado and a spicy ketchup.

    Ingredients

    • 100g plain flour
    • 1tsp baking powder
    • Seasoning
    • Medium egg
    • 150ml milk
    • 198g can sweetcorn kernels
    • Salsa, either store-bought or home-made, to serve

    Method

    • Sift the flour, baking powder and seasoning into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre, add a medium egg and gradually beat in 150ml milk to form a smooth batter.

    • Drain a 198g can sweetcorn kernels, pat dry on kitchen towel, then add to the batter mix with any thing else you fancy (see the tip!).

    • In a frying pan, add a tablespoon of vegetable oil. Once hot, fry spoonfuls of mixture for about 2 mins each side until golden and crisp on each side.

    • Serve the sweetcorn fritters with a salsa or a quick salad of peppers, spring onions, tomatoes and cucumber.

    Top tip for making sweetcorn fritters

    Add flavour with spring onions, a splash of soy or chilli sauce, or chopped coriander.

    Click to rate
    (1503 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More