Our vermicelli noodle salad with pork loin takes just 30 minutes to cook. It can be eaten warm or cold.

This vermicelli noodle salad with pork loin is just over 400 calories. It’s easy to prepare in just a few steps, making it an ideal mid-week dinner. We’ve used pork loin but you could swap for chicken, prawns, beef, or tofu if you prefer.

Ingredients 1tbsp sesame seed oil

juice 1 lime

½ tsp chilli oil

2tbsp tamari

1/4tsp sugar

1tsp miso paste

300g pork loin medallions, flattened to 1cm, fat trimmed and discarded

50g dried vermicelli rice noodles

100g baby corn

80g Sugar snaps

100g Bean sprouts

20g Mint, leaves only, finely chopped

20g Coriander, finely chopped

½ red chilli, finely chopped (optional)

Method Mix together the sesame oil, lime juice, chilli oil, tamari and sugar. This is your spicy dressing. Mix 2tsp of the spicy dressing with the miso and brush over the pork medallions. Leave to marinate for 10mins.

Boil a kettle. Place the noodles in a bowl and the baby corn and sugar snaps in another. Cover both with boiling water, leave to soak for 5 mins then drain.

Toss the noodles with 1tsp of spicy dressing and most of the finely chopped mint, coriander and fresh chilli, if using. Slice the baby corn and sugar snaps in half lengthways.

Heat 1tsp oil in a large frying pan and cook the pork for 2 mins on each side then leave to rest. In the same pan toss the bean sprouts with a splash of water and cook for 2mins to heat through. Divide all the ingredients between two bowls and drizzle over the remaining dressing. Can be eaten warm or cold.

Top tips for making vermicelli noodle salad

You can enjoy this salad warm or cold. If eating cold we suggest dicing the pork into small chunks as it's easier to eat.

Pork loin medallions are a good low-fat source of meat as long as you trim any visible fat away. They are a great source of protein and pair perfectly with our spicy marinade.

