Sensitive teeth during pregnancy? Here are some common causes, prevention and treatments

Natural changes to your body during pregnancy can cause some unexpected side effects - and teeth sensitivity is one of them. Mouth discomfort can be understandably frustrating when you’re trying to care for yourself the best you can as you grow your baby.

“Pregnancy can lead to intense hormonal changes within a woman’s body,” says oral surgeon Dr Ashana Gupta . This can lead to common issues like tooth sensitivity - and fortunately, as we will explain, there are many ways to treat and prevent it.

“Dental health is always important, but even more so during pregnancy,” notes Dr Gupta. Indeed, not only may tooth issues can inadvertently impact both mother and baby - which is why the NHS offers free check-ups and treatment during pregnancy and for 12 months after you give birth.

With the help of leading dental experts, we will explain the key triggers for tooth sensitivity during this time, how to ease discomfort and the best way to ward it off in the first place. It’s important to also check out the latest NHS advice, and to always seek personalised advice from a healthcare professional.

What causes tooth sensitivity during pregnancy?

Hormonal changes

“Fluctuating hormones don’t cause tooth sensitivity per se, but they do increase the susceptibility of your gums to becoming more inflamed,’ explains dentist Dr Safa Al Naher , of the higher levels of oestrogen and progesterone.

The latter hormone gradually rises as the mother progresses through the trimesters. “It is responsible for helping the fertilised egg develop into a baby, and it also helps loosen the mother’s joints and prepare for labour,” explains Dr Gupta. Which can trigger increased blood flow to the woman’s gums.

“This can cause spontaneous bleeding or on brushing, and make them appear redder and more swollen - leading to sensitivity,” continues Dr Gupta. “Small amounts of plaque can also cause the gums to swell and bleed which can be extremely uncomfortable, often deterring pregnant women from brushing sufficiently.” Which can risk bone, and eventually even loss of affected teeth.

Morning sickness

Vomiting during pregnancy - which affects nine in ten women, according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists - can lead to enamel erosion, which can lead to teeth sensitivity.

“During morning sickness, there is an increased presence of acidic stomach contents in the mouth and on the teeth,” explains Dr Gupta. “These acids can melt away the tooth surface making them microscopically thinner with every episode of sickness.”

Dr Gupta continues: “In one-off episodes, the saliva can help to remineralise the teeth, however with repeated sickness it may not be able to repair the teeth enamel adequately. Beneath the tooth enamel is dentine, which surrounds the heart or tooth pulp and is more heavily penetrated by nerves - when dentine becomes exposed, the teeth can feel sensitive even to room temperature water.”

Food cravings

“I often hear this anecdotally from my patients that ‘pregnancy ruined my teeth’,” shares Dr Al Naher. “Having been pregnant three times myself, I believe it is constant snacking to combat nausea that is to blame.” Leading to teeth sensitivity, depending on the foods and drinks you’re consuming.

“It is common for women to have pregnancy cravings for acidic juices and carbonated drinks, which are highly erosive,” warns dentist Dr Sara Amini . “Some women desire more sugary foods, which can cause dental caries and tooth sensitivity.” What’s more, the combination of a sugary and acidic environment in your mouth can promote plaque formation, which can risk tooth decay.

Gum disease (Pregnancy Gingivitis)

Research shows that more than half of pregnant women experience gum disease - or pregnancy gingivitis - which can evolve into periodontal disease. It can eventually lead to teeth sensitivity.

“Progesterone and oestrogen increase blood flow to the gum tissues, making them more sensitive, swollen and prone to inflammation,” explains Dr Amini. “This means that even normal amounts of plaque - a sticky film of bacteria on the teeth - can irritate the gums more than usual.”

There are other reasons behind an increased risk of gum disease at this time. “The immune system changes during pregnancy to protect the baby, which contributes to an increased response to plaque,” notes Dr Amini. “Some pregnant women have a strong gag reflex which makes brushing properly more difficult.”

Bleeding gums during brushing is one of the first warning signs. “A healthy gum is pink and firm with small stipples - like orange peel - while an inflamed gum is red and swollen with a shiny surface,” adds Dr Amini, of changes in appearance to look out for..

4 ways to prevent tooth sensitivity in pregnancy

1. Look after your oral health

Fortunately, there are many ways to look after your dental health. “In order to avoid problems, I advise pregnant women to brush twice daily using a fluoride-containing toothpaste,” says Dr Gupta.

“An alcohol-free mouthwash containing fluoride can be used along with floss to clean things in between the teeth.” While an electric toothbrush is preferable, a soft-bristled toothbrush can be used if your teeth are feeling particularly sensitive.

2. Watch your diet

Pregnant women should try to limit sugary and acidic food and drink, advises Dr Amini, noting: “Drinking plain water can neutralise acid in the mouth”. So, steer clear of sparkling water and fizzy drinks.

However, it’s also important to make sure you add helpful foods into your diet - particularly calcium and vitamin D, which as a duo are vital for healthy teeth and gums. “These can include the likes of dairy - including milk, cheese and yogurt - as well as leafy green vegetables,” recommends Dr Krystyna Wilczynski . “Fibre-rich foods - including brown rice and lentils - are also important to consume.” They can help remove plaque build up.

It may also be worth taking a multivitamin, suggests Dr Wilczynski, pointing out that you should seek advice first from a healthcare professional. Because absorbing all the key nutrients you need isn’t important for your own health, but your baby’s development too.

3. Regular dental check-ups

It is crucial to visit your dentist regularly during pregnancy. “At least every six months is advisable,” says Dr Wilczynski. Usually, you should go once every 12 to 24 months according to the NHS .

“Booking regular check-ups can ensure teeth and gums remain in good condition,” explains Dr Wilczynski. Dentists may offer professional cleaning, which can help reduce tooth sensitivity by addressing issues such as exposed dentine or receding gums.

4. Managing morning sickness

There are ways to try and limit the effect of frequently vomiting on dental health.

“Pregnant women should consider rinsing their mouth out after morning sickness with water or a mouthwash,” says Dr Gupta. “However, wait to brush teeth until between twenty to thirty minutes after each episode - which will reduce the acidic damage to the tooth enamel.”

Other than that, continue your bathroom routine as normal. “Maintain a good dental hygiene regime and be sure to visit your dentist regularly,” says Dr Wilczynski.

Treating tooth sensitivity during pregnancy

Desensitising toothpaste

“Use a fluoride toothpaste, morning and night, to help to reduce teeth sensitivity,” says Dr Al Naher. “This is the only substance that can help to reverse sensitivity, tooth decay and can strengthen your teeth again.” She recommends the Sensodyne range, and she is also a fan of Regenerate and also Biomin.

“You can get a fluoride mouthwash prescribed by your dentist - just remember not to ingest any of it, and to rinse and spit out,” says Dr Al Naher. “This can help to remineralise your teeth faster and it acts like a shield.”

It is also worth asking your dentist about a professional fluoride treatment. “During the second and third trimester, this may be offered in medically recommended doses,” says Dr Wilczynski. “But it will be on a case-by-case basis and will be determined during a check-up.” It is generally reserved for patients who have a high risk of developing tooth decay, due to medical problems or diet.

Dental procedures during pregnancy

“Routine dental treatment should be avoided until pregnancy has finished,” says Dr Gupta. “There is a risk that some local anaesthetic and medications used during the procedure can cross the placenta and affect the developing baby.” She adds: “Emergency extractions and fillings can be carried out in cases of pain and swelling, but should be avoided during the first and third trimester if possible.”

However, there are some things that should be postponed until after delivery. “Cosmetic dentistry, such as whitening, cannot be done during pregnancy,” notes Dr Wilczynski. What’s more, x-rays could be harmful for the baby.” This is why it is important to inform your dentist that you are pregnant, states the NHS .

“It’s really worth trying to sort out any teeth problems before pregnancy to prevent anything getting out of hand,” adds Dr Al Naher. What’s more, some procedures - like professional cleaning - are actually recommended during pregnancy.

Frequently asked questions

Why does tooth sensitivity continue after pregnancy? “Tooth sensitivity may continue beyond pregnancy in cases where the damage to tooth enamel is severe and the underlying dentine has become exposed,” explains Dr Gupta. “Having a sugary diet during pregnancy can also cause tooth decay to develop and persist beyond delivery.” You should seek tailored advice from your dentist.

Are there any home remedies for tooth pain in pregnancy? It is really important to consult with a healthcare professional when it comes to tooth discomfort, because it could be a sign of something else going on. However, there is evidence that a saltwater rinse - made from half a teaspoon of salt mixed into a glass of warm water - may soothe toothache by reducing inflammation.

Can tooth issues during pregnancy affect the baby? “It has been shown that poor oral health can have an adverse impact on a baby,” says Dr Amini, of why dental care is so important during this time. “Periodontal disease increases the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight, both of which can lead to developmental issues for the baby. Additionally, gum disease has been linked to a higher risk of preeclampsia - a serious pregnancy complication.” Dr Al Naher also warns: “Studies show a direct correlation between the oral microbiome – the bacteria present in the mouth - and the rest of the body. This means that if you have harmful bacteria, the body is going to be expending energy and resources to try and fight that infection.” She adds: “In an extreme scenario, it could lead to an emergency where you would need to go to A&E.”

Can you have a tooth extraction during pregnancy? “It’s safe if you really need to - for a filling, for example - but if it’s not urgent, then I would normally recommend it be carried out after the baby is born,” advises Dr Al Naher. It’s really important to receive tailored advice from your dentist, who should be informed that you are expecting.

What are the signs of gum disease? “The key sign of gum disease is bleeding gums,” says Dr Al Naher. “You can also have sensitive or itchy gums. When you find out you’re pregnant, I recommend going to see your dentist just to have a full check over.”

