Gok Wan reveals healthy weight loss after taking up running in lockdown

Fashion expert and TV presenter Gok Wan has showcased his healthy weight loss after taking up running during lockdown and his fans were quick to show their support.

Well-known for shows How To Look Good Naked and Gok’s Fashion Fix, fashion-lover Gok has also been a firm favorite on our screens on ITV daytime show This Morning. The talented presenter has also been sharing with fans exactly how he’s been spending the UK’s recent lockdowns.

Like so many of us, he participated in the Couch to 5k challenge during lockdown in a bid to improve his fitness levels. And even though Gok completed the challenge earlier this month, it seems he’s not stopped there.

Gok has now taken to Instagram to reveal he’s continued to keep up this healthy habit.

Posting a recent selfie, Gok looked ready to go in blue fitness gear as he captioned the snap: ‘First run in slightly warmer weather… not gonna lie… I don’t like sweating… this is gonna be fun… #haveimentionedirunnow’.

Following many months of running, Gok’s fans were quick to compliment his physique. Whilst some even offered some handy running advice as the UK’s weather is set to get warmer over the next few days.

‘You are looking amazing ❤️ ‘ one fan wrote, whilst another declared ‘You look amazing I’m tempted to try this couch to 5k which app did you use? 💖👟 ‘.

A fellow Instagram user happily commented: ‘The weight is dropping off you Gok looking so good 💙👌🏼 xx’

‘You’ll be needing some shorts!’ another suggested helpfully.

Gok has previously spoken about his struggles with maintaining a healthy weight during an appearance on This Morning in 2019. Here, he spoke about his time working in his family’s restaurant in Leicester.

“We loved our food. We had a restaurant, food was epicentre of life. We were fine, it was everyone else who had a problem with the way we looked.

“It wasn’t until I was 21 stone and moved to London to go to drama school that I saw people looked very different to me,” he poignantly revealed.

Over the past few months, Gok has also shared more of his Couch to 5K journey with fans as he embraced this healthy activity.

The fashion expert has posted several impressive pictures of his run times on his Instagram, where he received brilliant encouragement from so many.

And despite the warmer weather heading our way, it seems as though Gok is eager to keep going with his new hobby!