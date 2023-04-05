If you're a golfer we want to hear from you - take part in our new survey
Do you play golf?
Tell us what kind of golfer you are in our latest YOU & YOUR GOLF survey, for the chance to win a £250 or $300 Amazon giftcard.
Are you an avid golfer, who plays in all weather, always looking to improve and keen to compete in club competitions or the type of golfer for whom a round of golf is the way you like to catch up with friends and get some exercise at the weekend?
Whether you are a lifelong player who is a club member or someone completely new to the game and starting your golfing journey, we want to hear from you.
The world of golf has changed a lot in the past decade, especially in the last few years, and we want you to tell us about your experience of playing the game and the gear you use. You may be playing with the same tried and tested clubs you’ve had for years, just invested in a new set of custom-fitted clubs and some of the latest golf tech or only just taken the plunge and bought your first set.
TAKE THE SURVEY (opens in new tab)
This survey, YOU & YOUR GOLF, is open to anyone who currently plays golf in the UK, US or Canada, and takes about 6-8 minutes to complete.
To say thank you for your time, your entry will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win* an Amazon giftcard worth £250 or $300 (depending on where you live). You have until 14 April 2023 to share your thoughts.
Good luck and we look forward to hearing from you!
*T&Cs apply - UK, US and Europe (opens in new tab).
