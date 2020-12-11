John Lewis and Partners recalls baby sleeping bag over choking hazard

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

High street giant John Lewis and Partners has recalled some of their baby sleeping bags, over fears that they could be a choking hazard for little ones.

John Lewis and Partners is recalling five different sleeping bag products due to a choking hazard. The retailer is concerned about the popper fastening on the bags, and are urgently recalling them.

The sleeping bags which are being recalled were sold both in John Lewis stores and online between February and November 2020. Customers are now encouraged to return the products, and will be entitled to a full refund.

Below is a list of all the sleeping bags being recalled by John Lewis:

John Lewis & Partners Jurassic Garden Dinosaur Stripe Baby Sleeping Bag

Product codes: 33026530, 33026531, 33026532, 33026469, 33026470, 33026471

John Lewis & Partners Jurassic Garden Dinosaur Print Baby Sleeping Bag

Product codes: 33026110, 33026111, 33026112, 33026527, 33026528, 33026529, 33026472, 33026473, 33026474

John Lewis & Partners Leckford Bunny Baby Sleeping Bag

Product codes: 33026107, 33026108, 33026109

John Lewis & Partners Leckford Bunny Baby Sleep Bag, Pack of 2

Product codes: 33026521, 33026522, 33026523, 33026423, 33026452, 33026453

John Lewis & Partners Plain Cotton Muslin Sleeping Bag

Product codes: 33026479, 33026478, 33026477, 33026465, 33026463, 33026464

If you have any queries or require further information about the product recall, you can call John Lewis’ customer helpline on 01698 545 160, between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm on Saturday, and 11am to 6pm on Sunday.

The retailer released a statement following this decision, saying, “We’re recalling these products as there is a risk relating to the popper fastening on the sleeping bag which may pose a choking hazard.

“Please stop using the product immediately, and return it to your nearest John Lewis shop from Wednesday 2 December for a full refund.

They add, “We apologise for any concern and inconvenience that this product recall will cause you.”