The John Lewis Christmas advert has arrived, and it coincides with World Kindness Day to spread a little love in uncertain times.

It’s not Christmas without John Lewis and their annual festive advert, and today (Friday 13th) they released their 2020 edition which is centred around kindness. The two minute advert features an array of loveable characters, both human and animal alike, and is surprisingly uplifting given the events of 2020.

They’re also supporting two charities this year, with the retailer promising to match donations of up to £2million made by shoppers and has an additional £1million set aside to put towards local causes. So hopefully the advert will make a huge difference to those who need it most.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new ad…

What happens in the John Lewis Christmas advert 2020?

The John Lewis Christmas advert was released on Friday 13th November, which also happens to be World Kindness Day. The advert reflects the theme of kindness throughout, and it may surprise some viewers to know that there’s no mention of coronavirus at all in the advert.

Using both stop motion animation and real life footage, the advert shows different people displaying random acts of kindness over the festive season. From dropping off Christmas goodies to a group of pigeons welcoming a hedgehog as one of their own, there’s plenty of heartwarming scenes this year.

Eight different artists worked on the advert, including Chris Hopewell, who has created music videos for Radiohead and Franz Ferdinand, and French animator Sylvain Chomet. So they’ve really gone all out on the project.

Who is singing on the John Lewis Christmas advert 2020?

Despite rumours that Jess Glynne was attached to the 2020 advert, it was revealed today that it was actually Brit Award-winning soul singer Celeste who was lending her voice to the heartwarming project. In a first for the company, it’s also an original song and not a cover.

This year’s advert features Celeste’s song A Little Love, and part of the proceeds from downloads of her single will also go towards supporting the charities. In a Q&A with John Lewis, Celeste spoke about her inspiration behind the song.

She said, “At the time I had Ella Fitzgerald stuck in my head for a few days so that definitely had some influence over me when writing the song A Little Love.

“I attempted to create something timeless and something that encapsulated Christmas. Ultimately the song is about the gift of sharing love, which means different things to different people. “

Why didn’t the John Lewis Christmas advert mention the pandemic?

This year, John Lewis deliberately chose not to mention the ongoing pandemic in their hugely anticipated advert. Instead, it’s set in a COVID-free world with no mention of masks or social distancing.

Speaking about their decision, Claire Pointon, customer director for John Lewis said, “We deliberately said ‘let’s not take it too close to the real world’. People don’t want to look in the mirror and see what we’ve been going through.”

The advert was inspired by ‘spontaneous acts of kindness in our communities’ and how we can give back over the Christmas period, and even beyond.

Which charities are John Lewis supporting this year?

John Lewis has partnered with Home-Start and FareShare, two charities which support thousands of struggling families across the UK. They’re both doing valuable work to support people across the country during this challenging year.

Home-Start provides volunteers and expert support to families with young children, and FareShare redistributes surplus food to charities that turn it into meals, ensuring people don’t go hungry. The charity prides itself on fighting against hunger and food waste.

CEO of Home-Start UK Peter Grigg said: “This powerful campaign will ensure Home-Start is there for families who need us most. We have seen first-hand how the pandemic is pushing families to the edge, especially those already facing significant challenges in their lives.”

“We are so proud to partner in this exciting ambition to transform the lives of thousands of families and children this Christmas and beyond.”

Is their merchandise for this year’s John Lewis advert?

Yes, but it looks a lot different to previous years. We’ve seen plenty of cuddly toys like Excitable Edgar, but this year all the merchandise will reflect the theme of kindness. This includes the heart shaped umbrella, as seen in the advert.

All profits from the merchandise will go to charity, and there’s all sorts of ‘Give a Little Love’ themed things to choose from. From candles to pin badges, there’s something for everyone.