Where is the Big Brother House? And here's how to get Big Brother: Late and Live audience tickets

Big Brother is back and as fans settle down to watch housemates getting to know each other, the one thing viewers really want to know is where is the Big Brother house?

When fans heard Big Brother was coming back in 2023 after the show was cancelled five years ago, thousands sent applications to take part while others just patiently waited for the opening night's show while reminiscing on the Big Brother stars then and now.

Back with a fresh batch of contestants from all corners of the UK, they are all locked inside a new house in a new location, following the demolition of the old Big Brother set.

As we look at all you need to know about the studio and it's location...

Where is the Big Brother house?

Big Brother house is located in Garden Studios, a newly built studio set in West London. The house is technically not a real house but the studio set has a homely feel about it - a bit like taking a trip to IKEA, with the usual home features of a bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom - except this replica house has an outside garden.

There are 12 beds - a mixture of double and single beds - for the 16 housemates so some are forced to share.

For the first two series of Big Brother, the house was located in Bow, London, near the 3 Mills Studios but when planning permission expired it had to be moved to Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire in 2002.

It remained in Borehamwood until it was demolished in January 2019 - two months after the 19th and final series came to a close.

Each year the house would get a revamp, with new look and features plus new decor and furniture but on 17 February 2019, former presenter Emma Willis posted a picture to her Instagram showing that demolition work on the house was complete.

As a result the 2023 series has an entirely new house.

(Image credit: ITV)

How to get Big Brother: Late and Live audience tickets

Big Brother fans who want to get closer to the action can apply to be in the Big Brother Live audience for free, simply register with the official Applause Store and if you are successful, a member of the crew will be in touch with you.

It states, "AJ Odudu and Will Best host a nightly live show to discuss, dissect and debate the hottest topics and events from the house, and we’re looking for you to join us in the studio audience."

But you will have to be quick as places are already getting booked up. There is currently limited availability for Sunday 29th October, and Tuesday 31st October at 7pm. Audience members must be aged over 18.

It also warned, "If you have not received an e-ticket directly to your email 24 hours PRIOR to your chosen date, you have not been successful. Some of our shows are incredibly popular, so all tickets are sent at random. Good luck with your request!"

Big Brother airs nightly (except Saturday) at 9pm on ITV2 and Big Brother: Late & Live will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX from 10pm, straight after the main show. Plus, viewers can also watch the Big Brother: Live Stream on ITVX.

