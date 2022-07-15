What is Rishi Sunak's net worth and how did he make his money?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The richest man in the House of Commons has emerged as the front-runner in the Tory leadership race, leaving many asking: what is Rishi Sunak's net worth?

As a number of Conservative MPs battle it out to be the next PM, the public are keen to know more about the politics of the potential future leaders. From whether Liz Truss voted leave or remain (opens in new tab) to did Penny Mordaunt support Brexit (opens in new tab).

And while many are equally as keen to know how Rishi Sunak voted on Brexit (opens in new tab) too, the ex-Chancellor's draws most intrigue when it comes to his personal finances. Here's everything we know about Rishi Sunak's net worth.

What is Rishi Sunak's net worth?

This year, the Sunday Times Rich list valued the joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at £730m. The couple own four homes worth an estimated £15m: two in London, one in Yorkshire and one in LA.

Their Kensington mews home, which is estimated to be worth £7m alone, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms spread across four storeys, as well as a private garden. The other London residence is located on Old Brompton Road and is said be used as a place for relatives to stay.

The property in Yorkshire is a Grade-II listed Georgian mansion, set across 12 acres and includes an ornamental lake. In 2021, Sunak's family were given planning permission to build a swimming pool, gym and tennis court beside the historic North Yorkshire home.

Finally, the penthouse in California - where the couple met while studying at Stanford University - is reportedly worth £5.5m and overlooks the beach where Baywatch was filmed.

Rishi Sunak - Sunday Times Rich List

Sunak and his wife ranked 222 in the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK's wealthiest 250 people. The first time to be featured, the paper said the couple had only now made their first appearance because it was only able to confirm Ms Murty's stake in her father's business over the last year.

Rishi Sunak is the first frontline politician to appear on the list since it began in 1989. His inclusion came at the same time as calls for the then-Chancellor to take action against spiralling prices for food, energy, and other essentials.

However, deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (opens in new tab) defended Sunak's place on the list, saying "I think it’s fantastic that you’ve got someone of British-Indian origin, showing all people in our country that you can get to the top of politics."

How did Rishi Sunak make his money?

The BBC reported that Rishi Sunak's salary when he was Chancellor was £151,649, and he is believed to be the richest man in the House of Commons.

Before entering politics, Sunak was a partner at two highly-profitable hedge funds and from 2001 to 2004 he was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs. According to The Times (opens in new tab), Sunak was a multi-millionaire in his mid-twenties.

In April this year, Sunak came under pressure from the Labour Party to respond to claims that he was listed as a beneficiary of offshore trusts in the British Virgin isles and the Cayman Islands. However, a Treasury source said (opens in new tab) Mr Sunak, his wife and her family were not aware of any trusts naming the Chancellor as a beneficiary.

Family fortune

Sunak's father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, is a billionaire and one of the richest men in India. Mr Murthy co-founded Infosys not long after his daughter was born, and the success of the IT services company propelled him onto India's rich-list.

Mr Murthy stepped down as chairman in 2011, but continues to hold a minority stake in the company. The BBC reported that the company had revenues of more than $11.8bn in 2019, $12.8bn in 2020, and $13.5bn in 2021. An estimate by Forbes (opens in new tab) puts Mr Murthy's net worth at $3.5bn.

As a result, the vast majority of Sunak's family wealth comes from his wife, Akshata Murty, who as well as being an heiress to a fortune worth billions and having a stake in her father's company, owns a fashion label called Akshata Designs (opens in new tab). She is also director of a venture capital firm and is said to be richer than the Queen (opens in new tab).

Murty landed her husband in hot water earlier in 2022, when it was revealed she had been claiming non-dom status in the UK, allowing her to save an estimated £20m in taxes. However, she has since said she will start paying UK tax.

