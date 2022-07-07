Deputy Prime Minister: Will Dominic Raab be the next prime minister?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

All eyes are on Deputy PM Dominic Raab following Boris Johnson's resignation...

It's safe to say that the UK is facing a period of political instability of late, with the fallout from several minister resignations (opens in new tab) leading to Boris Johnson's official resignation (opens in new tab) from office.

Many are eager to know what happens when a Prime Minister resigns (opens in new tab) and the days following. And as Deputy Prime Minister, you'd think that Dominic Raab would have some role play in the forthcoming weeks. We delve into his political career, his responsibilites as deputy and whether he'll be the next Prime Minister.

Who is deputy prime minister Dominic Raab?

The current British Deputy Prime Minister is Dominic Raab - MP for Esher and Walton. The 48-year-old was appointed to the post by Boris Johnson on September 15, 2021, additionally taking on the roles of Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.

Mr Raab has been a sitting MP for over a decade, winning his seat back in May 2010. During this political career (opens in new tab), Raab has held a number of other high profile positions in the government, including Brexit Secretary (2018), Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State (2019-2021).

2/2 I am delighted to be appointed Justice Secretary, Lord Chancellor and Deputy Prime Minister, delivering on the PM’s commitment to cut crime, reduce reoffending and protect the public.September 15, 2021 See more

As for his personal life - Dominic Raab is married to Erika Rey. The Brazilian marketing executive has a high-flying career of her own, having recently worked at Google up until 2020. The two met during the Brazilian World Cup in 2002 and two years later Raab got down on one knee - proposing on Christmas Eve in 2004.

The couple share two boys together - Peter and Joshua. With the eldest Peter named after Dominic's father.

According to The Times of Israel (opens in new tab), Raab practices Karate and has a black belt in the sport.

What does a deputy prime minister do?

Outline the line of succession under the current Prime Minister

Ensure efficient carrying out of government business

Stand in for Prime Minister if away for Prime Minister's Questions

To stand in temporarily if a Prime Minister dies unexpectedly or is assasinated

In April 2020, Dominic Raab stood in for three weeks as acting Prime Minister. This was when Boris Johnson was recovering from Covid-19.

Whoever is appointed Deputy Prime Minister does not receive a salary for the role.

On Thursday, I met with @CommissionerHR to discuss how our UK Bill of Rights will strengthen our UK tradition of freedom and reinforce the separation of powers, whilst remaining a State Party to the European Convention on Human Rights. pic.twitter.com/m3I1WMM8LIJuly 1, 2022 See more

Will Dominic Raab be the next prime minister?

Although deputy, Dominic Raab doesn't automatically become the next Prime Minister. Instead, Mr Raab would have to run as a contender in the upcoming Tory leadership contest to give himself a chance at becoming PM. However sources claim he won't be competing.

According to the Financial Times (opens in new tab), allies of the Deputy Prime Minister have confirmed he won't be putting himself forward in the leadership race. Dominic Raab previously ran in the 2019 leader contest but was knocked out in the second round (opens in new tab) of voting. After this he backed Johnson as leader.

Following his resignation, Boris Johnson announced that he would continue to stay in power until Autumn - when a new Tory leader had been decided. Continuing in capacity as Prime Minister till then, this means it's highly unlikely that Dominic Raab will be asked to act as interim PM.

However, if the 1922 committee of Tory MPs later decide they don't want Johnson to continue in Downing Street - Raab would be the likely person to step in.

