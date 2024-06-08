9 ways to let teenagers take positive risks this summer, according to an expert
Help boost your teen's independence and confidence this summer with these small, manageable risks.
It’s important to let your teenager take small risks to help them learn new skills, and this summer is the perfect time to do so, according to one expert.
Bringing up teenagers isn’t always easy. Not grown up enough to look after themselves, but no longer young children - it's a constant battle of offering support as they fight for more independence. We've seen that many teenagers are drawn riskier behaviour - despite being part of the anxious generation. But, how can you allow them to strike out more, without raising your own anxiety?
Well, one thing you can do is let your teen take some small, healthy, and positive risks each day – with six weeks off school, or maybe more if your teen is in the middle of their exams, why not start this summer?
Regardless of how old your child is, Dr. Mary O’Kane, a lecturer in psychology and education tells The Irish Times that you should “let them do something [today] that they were not able to do yesterday.
Of course, all children and teenagers are different, and what those risks may look like will depend on how mature they are, as well as their personality and the general circumstances.
9 manageable risks for teenagers
- 1. Let younger teens stay home alone for a short while – you might find the NSPCC’s advice helpful here.
- 2. Let your teens run errands, like going to the shop on their own.
- 3. Let them go out and meet friends on their own – without tracking their phone.
- 4. Let them use public transport on their own.
- 5. Encourage them towards adventure sports and other challenging activities – you could even join them!
- 6. Take your teen or pre-teen (and their mates) to an adventure playground.
- 7. Consider indoor challenges too, such as a drama camp.
- 8. Encourage them not to rely on their phones and screens all day.
- 9. Encourage them to interact independently with strangers (e.g. waiters, service staff, cashiers) when you’re out as a family.
In related news, giving teens ‘space and opportunity’ to be independent helps them thrive, teens who display this one important quality during adolescent friendships go on to be great parents, and new research has linked video games to teen psychosis. Meanwhile, if you’re tired of one-word answers, you could try these expert-led 25 teen conversation starters.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Adam is an experienced writer who regularly covers the royal family and celebrity news for the likes of Goodto, The List, The Metro, and Entertainment Daily. However, you can also find Adam covering relationships, mental health, pet care, and contributing to titles such as Creative Bloq.
-
-
We tested 6 of the best babywearing coats designed for pregnancy, babywearing and beyond
The best babywearing coats put to the test by parents - which one is right for you?
By Anna Bailey Published
-
“Righty tighty, lefty loosey” - the top 5 DIY secrets passed down by dads revealed (and #5 is a classic)
Heard any of these classic DIY dad sayings before?
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
What are 'Mickey Mouse' degrees? Expert reveals why this term is unhelpful for teens making higher education choices
What are 'Mickey Mouse' degrees? For teens embarking on those all-important higher education choices, it's an unhelpful term.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Teens who display this one important quality during adolescent friendships, go on to be great parents according to research
A study has shown teens who display this one important quality during adolescent friendships, go on to be great parents - and it's fascinating.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
4 tips to help teens cope with exam results disappointment, as experts warn A-level and GCSE results could be lower this year after post-pandemic ‘grade inflation’ stopped
Exam conditions returning to pre-pandemic levels this year could see a downturn in results. A psychologist shares 4 tips to help teens deal with disappointment.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Has your teen searched for the leaked exam papers online? Amount of students caught 'cheating' has doubled, here's everything you need to know - including consequences
In light of the exam paper leak, Ofqual announce the consequences for those found searching for them. This comes as the number of students found cheating doubles in six years.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Giving teens ‘space and opportunity’ to be independent helps them thrive according to an educator - here’s 3 top tips to get started
Teenagers need to be given space and opportunity to thrive - a sense of agency will set them up for success in later life, according to an educator.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
New research has linked video games to teen psychosis - here's what parents need to know
Teenagers who spend a lot of time playing video games are more likely to have a psychotic experience, according to a new study.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Meta under fire for 'highly irresponsible' minimum age change on WhatsApp, as investigation finds children are being exposed to 'terrifying' content
Social media giant Meta has been criticised by campaign groups and politicians for lowering the minimum age of use on WhatsApp to 13.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Child psychologist Dr Becky shares the one question to ask your teen to improve your relationship (and it might not feel natural, but she says it works 'immediately')
'Listening with curiosity' could be key to improving your relationship with your teen
By Ellie Hutchings Published