15 spring baby names predicted to be popular in 2024 - from classic options to unique monikers

These are the spring-themed baby names parents are loving this year, according to the data.

With so many cute baby names to choose from, it can be difficult for parents to narrow down their options when the time comes. To help make a decision, some might choose a name that signifies the time of year their little one was born. So just like December babies might be given a Christmas baby name, at this time of year expectant parents are on the hunt for spring-themed baby names.

Luckily for them, nursery retailer Kiddies Kingdom has analysed three years of Office for National Statistics data to reveal the UK’s most popular spring-inspired baby names. Using the most recent data available to the public, spring-themed baby names used between 2019 and 2021 were looked at, revealing which ones we could be seeing more of in 2024.

15 most popular spring baby names

Lily Florence Daisy Hunter Chloe Violet Rose Aurora Iris Sonny Olive Eden Owen Nova Anastasia

Kiddies Kingdom also revealed three spring-inspired baby names they expect to be on the rise this year:

Avril: This French-origin name meaning ‘the month of April’ has seen a huge increase in popularity over the last three years, earning the top spot on the on-the-rise list with a yearly average increase of 175%.

This French-origin name meaning ‘the month of April’ has seen a huge increase in popularity over the last three years, earning the top spot on the on-the-rise list with a yearly average increase of 175%. Calla: Calla originates from the Greek language and signifies beauty. The name receives its ties to spring through a variety of lily – the calla lily – which blooms from late spring onwards. One of the more unusual floral names, Calla has seen an average yearly increase of 76% across the last three years.

Calla originates from the Greek language and signifies beauty. The name receives its ties to spring through a variety of lily – the calla lily – which blooms from late spring onwards. One of the more unusual floral names, Calla has seen an average yearly increase of 76% across the last three years. Reva: Reva is an Indian name that takes its meaning from the Goddess Durga. Goddess Durga is a warrior, who keeps the peace and prosperity, and she is typically worshipped after the spring harvest, as part of a long-standing Indian tradition. Reva experienced a 69% yearly average increase between 2019 and 2021, showing its rising popularity with families.

Kirsty Carroll, parenting expert at Kiddies Kingdom, says, "A baby’s name is one of the first gifts they get, so it’s no surprise that many parents put so much time and effort into finding the right one. When trying to come up with a baby name, it’s a good idea to start by deciding if you prefer commonly used or more unique names - this will help you reduce a potential list.

"From there, you can begin to take inspiration from things around you, like the current season. Parents expecting babies during spring who are looking for different inspiration can also look to popular culture and existing family traditions to find a name they like. Favourite TV characters, names of meaningful places, or even names influenced by beloved family members are great options."

If you're an expectant parent, you might want to check out these maternity robes or find out how maternity pay is calculated. And if you know someone who's expecting a baby, we've rounded up the best gifts for new mums too.