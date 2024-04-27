30 Bluey baby names: Would you name your little one Calypso, Honey or Coco?

These Bluey baby names for boys and girls are unusual choices, but could be perfect for fans of the children's cartoon.

Since first airing in 2018, kid's cartoon Bluey has become a worldwide phenomenon. But the popular show isn't just for kids - one of the reasons why Bluey is so popular is its appeal to parents too - and this has only become more evident following the recent season three finale, which had mums and dads everywhere panicking that Bluey is ending for good (but don't worry, the creators have confirmed there's more to come).

But outside of the Heelers' impressive parenting example, have you considered looking to the family and their friends for baby name inspiration? The show's characters certainly make for some unusual baby name choices, but it's not uncommon for parents to name their children after popular TV shows and movies. Here are 25 Bluey baby names for parents to be...

25 Bluey baby names

Bluey – A Blue Heeler puppy and the titular character Bingo – Bluey’s younger sister Bentley – A schoolfriend of Bingo Bandit – Bluey and Bingo’s father Brandy – Bluey and Bingo's maternal aunt Buddy – Another one of Bingo’s school friends Calypso – Bluey’s school teacher Chilli – Bluey and Bingo’s mum Chucky – The Heeler's next-door neighbour Coco – A family friend and cute pink poodle Doreen – A friendly neighbour Dougie – Bingo's friend who uses sign language Frisky – Chilli’s best friend Honey – Bingo’s friend from school Indy – Another friend of Bluey and Bingo Jack – A Jack Russell terrier who is new in Bluey's class Janelle – Chucky and Lucky’s mum Jean-Luc – A labrador friend Bluey makes while on holiday Judo – Another next-door neighbour Lila – Bingo's friend Lucky – Chucky’s older brother Mackenzie – Bluey's close friend Missy – Another school friend of Bingo’s Muffin – Bluey and Bingo’s cousin Rocko – Bandit's best friend Rusty – A friend of Bluey and Bingo Stripe – Bluey and Bingo’s paternal uncle Trixie – Bluey and Bingo’s paternal aunt Wendy – A next-door neighbour to the Heelers Winton – Bluey's friend from school

For more TV-inspired baby names, we've rounded up 33 Bridgerton baby names, a collection of Top Boy baby names and 104 Disney baby names too.