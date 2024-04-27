30 Bluey baby names: Would you name your little one Calypso, Honey or Coco?
The Australian cartoon could inspire parents to be
These Bluey baby names for boys and girls are unusual choices, but could be perfect for fans of the children's cartoon.
Since first airing in 2018, kid's cartoon Bluey has become a worldwide phenomenon. But the popular show isn't just for kids - one of the reasons why Bluey is so popular is its appeal to parents too - and this has only become more evident following the recent season three finale, which had mums and dads everywhere panicking that Bluey is ending for good (but don't worry, the creators have confirmed there's more to come).
But outside of the Heelers' impressive parenting example, have you considered looking to the family and their friends for baby name inspiration? The show's characters certainly make for some unusual baby name choices, but it's not uncommon for parents to name their children after popular TV shows and movies. Here are 25 Bluey baby names for parents to be...
25 Bluey baby names
- Bluey – A Blue Heeler puppy and the titular character
- Bingo – Bluey’s younger sister
- Bentley – A schoolfriend of Bingo
- Bandit – Bluey and Bingo’s father
- Brandy – Bluey and Bingo's maternal aunt
- Buddy – Another one of Bingo’s school friends
- Calypso – Bluey’s school teacher
- Chilli – Bluey and Bingo’s mum
- Chucky – The Heeler's next-door neighbour
- Coco – A family friend and cute pink poodle
- Doreen – A friendly neighbour
- Dougie – Bingo's friend who uses sign language
- Frisky – Chilli’s best friend
- Honey – Bingo’s friend from school
- Indy – Another friend of Bluey and Bingo
- Jack – A Jack Russell terrier who is new in Bluey's class
- Janelle – Chucky and Lucky’s mum
- Jean-Luc – A labrador friend Bluey makes while on holiday
- Judo – Another next-door neighbour
- Lila – Bingo's friend
- Lucky – Chucky’s older brother
- Mackenzie – Bluey's close friend
- Missy – Another school friend of Bingo’s
- Muffin – Bluey and Bingo’s cousin
- Rocko – Bandit's best friend
- Rusty – A friend of Bluey and Bingo
- Stripe – Bluey and Bingo’s paternal uncle
- Trixie – Bluey and Bingo’s paternal aunt
- Wendy – A next-door neighbour to the Heelers
- Winton – Bluey's friend from school
