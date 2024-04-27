30 Bluey baby names: Would you name your little one Calypso, Honey or Coco?

Bluey and her family
These Bluey baby names for boys and girls are unusual choices, but could be perfect for fans of the children's cartoon.

Since first airing in 2018, kid's cartoon Bluey has become a worldwide phenomenon. But the popular show isn't just for kids - one of the reasons why Bluey is so popular is its appeal to parents too - and this has only become more evident following the recent season three finale, which had mums and dads everywhere panicking that Bluey is ending for good (but don't worry, the creators have confirmed there's more to come).

But outside of the Heelers' impressive parenting example, have you considered looking to the family and their friends for baby name inspiration? The show's characters certainly make for some unusual baby name choices, but it's not uncommon for parents to name their children after popular TV shows and movies. Here are 25 Bluey baby names for parents to be...

25 Bluey baby names

  1. Bluey – A Blue Heeler puppy and the titular character
  2. Bingo – Bluey’s younger sister
  3. Bentley – A schoolfriend of Bingo
  4. Bandit – Bluey and Bingo’s father
  5. Brandy – Bluey and Bingo's maternal aunt
  6. Buddy – Another one of Bingo’s school friends
  7. Calypso – Bluey’s school teacher
  8. Chilli – Bluey and Bingo’s mum
  9. Chucky – The Heeler's next-door neighbour
  10. Coco – A family friend and cute pink poodle
  11. Doreen – A friendly neighbour
  12. Dougie – Bingo's friend who uses sign language
  13. Frisky – Chilli’s best friend
  14. Honey – Bingo’s friend from school
  15. Indy – Another friend of Bluey and Bingo
  16. Jack – A Jack Russell terrier who is new in Bluey's class
  17. Janelle – Chucky and Lucky’s mum
  18. Jean-Luc – A labrador friend Bluey makes while on holiday
  19. Judo – Another next-door neighbour
  20. Lila – Bingo's friend
  21. Lucky – Chucky’s older brother
  22. Mackenzie – Bluey's close friend
  23. Missy – Another school friend of Bingo’s
  24. Muffin – Bluey and Bingo’s cousin
  25. Rocko – Bandit's best friend
  26. Rusty – A friend of Bluey and Bingo
  27. Stripe – Bluey and Bingo’s paternal uncle
  28. Trixie – Bluey and Bingo’s paternal aunt
  29. Wendy – A next-door neighbour to the Heelers
  30. Winton – Bluey's friend from school

