Top 3 benefits of 'rough’ play and why it’s important, by a child development expert

You might recognise 'rough' play as play fighting - this might look like jumping, chasing, pushing, kicking - it sounds harsh, but in reality play fighting - or 'rough and tumble' play - only works because there's some level of turn-taking and cooperation.

As a child development expert and founder of The Good Play guide, I often get asked about the role of rough-and-tumble play in children's lives. Many parents I speak to worry about the potential risks, but the truth is that the benefits far outweigh the concerns.

Rough and tumble play is not only natural but also essential for healthy development. When we look back to our own childhoods it is, in fact, something many of us can remember - that rough and tumble play with a sibling, a parent or a friend, and we remember it being great fun.

There are so many aspects of play that are important for kids, including sensory play and messy play, I even wrote a piece for GoodtoKnow on the 8 types of play kids need in their life - give it a read. But in this article, I look specifically at the benefits of rough-and-tumble play, lets dig a little deeper;

Benefits of rough-and-tumble play

Physical Development Emotional and Social Development Building Bonds

1. Physical Development

Rough-and-tumble play - such as wrestling, chasing and play-fighting, can actually play a crucial role in children's physical development. This type of play helps children develop their gross motor skills, balance, coordination, and spatial awareness. By engaging in physical activities that test their limits, children learn about their own strength and capabilities in a safe environment.

In my work with The Good Play Guide, I've seen how this type of play activity can help children build a strong foundation for other physical skills. For instance, climbing, running, and jumping during rough play prepares them for sports and other physical activities later in life. Encouraging your children to engage in rough-and-tumble play can help them develop the physical skills they need to stay active and healthy.

2. Emotional and Social Development

Rough and tumble play can also have significant emotional and social advantages. It provides an opportunity for children to learn about boundaries, empathy, and social cues. During a typical play session, kids experience a range of emotions, from excitement to frustration, and in turn can learn how to manage them effectively.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of my favourite benefits of rough and tumble play is that it helps children build resilience. Learning to cope with very minor bumps and falls and understanding that it's a part of play and not something to fear can translate into other areas of their lives, making them more adaptable and confident as they get older.

3. Building Bonds

Rough and tumble play is a fantastic way to strengthen bonds between family members and friends. Whether it's siblings wrestling in the living room or a parent play-fighting with their child, these activities create a sense of connection and trust. Encouraging inclusive rough-and-tumble play helps break down gender stereotypes and promotes equality. Both boys and girls can enjoy and benefit from these physical activities, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect.

How to encourage rough-and-tumble play

Should rough-and-tumble play be encouraged? Absolutely! However, it is essential to set some ground rules to ensure that the play remains safe and enjoyable. Here are a few tips on how to encourage and manage rough-and-tumble play;

Supervision: Always supervise rough and tumble play, especially with younger children. This helps prevent any potential injuries and ensures that the play remains fun and safe. Set Boundaries: Teach your children about boundaries and when to stop. It's important for them to recognise when play is getting too rough or their partner may not be enjoying themselves as much as they are. Encourage Positive Play: Always praise your kids for playing nicely and following the rules but know when enough is enough. If you notice that the play is becoming a bit too intense or someone is getting upset, of course, step in and take a break.

Rough and tumble play is great in that it offers numerous benefits. It supports physical development, builds emotional resilience, and strengthens social bonds. By embracing and encouraging safe rough-and-tumble play with your kids, you can help them develop essential skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. So, next time your children start a playful wrestling match or a game of tag, don’t worry—embrace it and join in the fun.

See more of Dr Amanda Gummer's work across our site from the helpful Why do boys play with trucks? to the insightful 3 stages of play every kid needs not forgetting her four expert-approved ways to support autistic play - a great read.