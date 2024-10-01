First Look: the new Joolz Hub² is the urban stroller I wish I had when my lads were little

Joolz, one of the fastest-growing premium stroller brands in the world known for its oh-so-stylish yet functional designs, is launching its latest masterpiece - the Joolz Hub² today - and I got my hands on one of the very first models, hot off the production line.

Joolz developed this new urban pushchair - which launches officially on 1st October - with the input of 5,000 parents and designed it specifically for modern, city-living families who need a compact yet versatile buggy.

It’s been a while since I was in the market for either a newborn pram or a lightweight travel stroller, but I’ve just had the pleasure of getting an early look at the brand-new Joolz Hub², and if you’re an urban parent, I think you'll fall head-over-heels for this one. Having got my hands on one of the very first review models of the Joolz Hub², I can honestly say it's one of the best pushchairs I've laid eyes on in ages, for a few key reasons.

Joolz Hub² | £899 (or £670 seat only) Created with parents who know the drill, this cool urban stroller offers a comfortable, compact ride from the day your baby is born. From the narrowest of streets to the most crowded coffee shops, nowhere is off limits with this smooth ride.

Firstly, at just 9kg, it's incredibly lightweight and therefore easy to manoeuvre which, as any parent knows, is high on the list of must-have features in the perfect pram or pushchair. Secondly, the lie-flat seat is suitable from birth so you're good to go with this from day one, plus the ventilated cot can actually be used for overnight sleeping, so you won't even need to pack a travel cot with you when you're visiting the grandparents or enjoying a family getaway.

I'm usually a bit sceptical when a brand tells me they've designed the perfect pushchair but in this case, I think it's a fair claim. The Joolz Hub² is a solid choice for any parent looking for comfort and convenience in a pram from the newborn stage through to toddlerhood. It ticks all the boxes for parents looking for comfort and convenience in one stylish package.

(Image credit: Joolz)

The Hub² had me at hello - or at least the moment I unboxed it, in mere seconds by the way - thanks to its compact and stylish design. At just 52cm wide, it’s a dream for navigating narrow shop aisles, weaving through crowds, and nipping in and out of tight spaces. I can already see how it will make popping in and out of cafés and shops so much more manageable – it's been parked in my tiny office for almost a week now and navigating my way around it has been no hassle. It glides wherever you want it to with just the lightest one-handed touch on the handlebar, without you having to make any serious effort. It also feels incredibly light when you’re pushing it, which is a huge plus when you’re daunted by the thought of leaving the house with a new baby and all the stuff that has to come with you. The pram is one thing that won't weight you down.

Here are 5 reasons why I love the new Joolz Hub² pushchair

You really can control it with one hand

What really sets the Hub² apart is its amazing one-handed manoeuvrability. I took it for a quick spin and was blown away by how nimble it was. Whether you’re squeezing through narrow aisles or navigating crowded streets, this stroller handles like a dream. You can steer it with one hand, which leaves the other free for important things like holding your coffee or chatting on the phone. And thanks to the 4-wheel suspension, the ride is super smooth – even over bumpy pavements. It’s not just you who’ll appreciate that; your little one will have a much gentler ride, too.

(Image credit: Future)

It's as comfy as can be

Joolz hasn’t held back when it comes to keeping your baby comfy. From birth, you’ve got the option of a spacious, ventilated cot that’s safe for overnight sleeping. It’s lined with fabric that feels lovely and soft, and the mattress is breathable, so you relax knowing your newborn is as snug as can be. And, as your baby grows, you can switch to the reclinable padded seat, which is not only incredibly supportive but can also be used in both parent-facing and world-facing positions. I love how easily you can swap between the two if – great if your little one suddenly wants to gaze up at you or take in more of the world around them. The seat also lies flat, so it’s perfect for naps on the go, and with the adjustable leg rest, it grows with your child up to 4 years or 22kg.

(Image credit: Joolz)

It's made for unpredictable weather

The extendable canopy on the Joolz Hub² is water-repellent and offers UPF 50+ protection, making it ideal for shielding your baby from the elements - essential when the weather can be so unpredictable. There’s even closable ventilation to help keep your baby cool on warmer days, and with the canopy fully extended, your little one is nestled in a cocoon-like space that feels wonderfully protective - perfect for autumn days and winter weather.

It's effortless to fold

One of my favourite features is how easy it is to fold. You can collapse the Joolz Hub² with a simple one-handed move - you really can, I've tested that thoroughly - and it stands upright on its own, which is super handy if you'll be storing it in a tiny hallway when it's not in use. It’s fairly easy to carry, too, thanks to an integrated shoulder strap, which could be helpful when you’re out and about on public transport or dashing up a flight of stairs.

(Image credit: Joolz)

The parent-friendly design

Joolz obviously considered the needs of parents as much as babies when they designed the Hub² because the adjustable handlebar is a standout feature, with four different height positions for the perfect fit, and it's sooo easy to adjust. The 20L basket is a decent size too – there’s room for a change bag plus a small bag of grocery shopping so you don't need to worry about lugging extra bags around with you.

And finally...

If you’re constantly nipping between nursery, playdates and trips to the shops, the Joolz Hub² is likely to be right up your street. From its light and compact design to the fact it's so easy to steer with one hand - and even easier to fold - everything about this makes it a dream to use in a busy, urban setting.

After getting my hands on it, I can honestly say the Joolz Hub² delivers on all fronts. So if you’re a city slicker looking for a stylish pushchair that's suitable from birth and which makes travelling with a little one that little bit less stressful, get your order in for a Joolz Hub² quick-smart.

