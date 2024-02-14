12 gratitude journals, positivity planners and activity books for teaching kids to process their emotions and manage anxieties
Children and teens can learn about big feelings with these handy journals and worry books
If you've got a little worrier on your hands, or a teen who clams up when you want to talk about feelings, then you might be asking questions about their mental wellbeing. These gratitude journals and activity books could help.
Children's mental health can be a source of worry for many parents, but working out how to start a conversation about mental health is not easy. Some children may simply be too young to understand how to explain their emotions, while older kids may become withdrawn when the topic is broached. With recent NHS data showing that one in five children and young people in England aged eight to 25 had a probable mental disorder, many parents are looking for mindfulness activities for kids and other ways to help their children manage their feelings - and journaling is one hobby that could help.
Dr Charlotte Armitage, psychologist, psychotherapist and founder of No Phones at Home, which encourages families to put their phones away and focus on connecting, explains the benefits of using these activity books. "Journaling can help children to organise their thoughts and can be incredibly cathartic, because writing can help facilitate the processing of their emotions in a healthy manner. It involves reflecting on thoughts and feelings, working out how to structure these thoughts and behaviours, and then using our complex neural connections to enable us to write them down."
With this in mind, we've rounded up 12 of the best gratitude journals, positivity planners and other mindfulness activity books for kids and teens, to help them learn to process their emotions and cope with anxieties.
12 best gratitude journals, positivity planners and worry books for children and teens
Why you can trust GoodtoKnow. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.
Best for learning about emotions
Age suitability: 7-10 years
Sunday Time bestselling author and founder of Happy Place Fearne Cotton developed this interactive feelings journal, which encourages kids to make friends with their emotions, try new things, learn, grow and discover who they are.
Activities include drawing what emotions might look like, interactive breathing exercises, writing a list of things to look forward to or things that spark happiness, and asking kids to write down what they love about themselves.
It's the perfect toolkit for children looking to build confidence in communicating their feelings, and clinical psychologist Dr Jo Mueller says, "This fun, engaging journal is packed full of evidence-based activities to help children explore and understand their emotions. It is a wonderful introduction to emotional literacy."
Best for encouraging healthy habits
Age suitability: 10+
This activity journal comes from Dr Alex George - former Love Island contestant, TV doctor and, most importantly, UK Ambassador for Mental Health. His A Better Day Journal helps kids feel happy and grow their confidence with creative activities, mindfulness exercises and journal prompts.
Dr Alex has spoken openly about his own past struggles with mental health as a young person, and has used his experience to inform this journal as well as its accompanying book A Better Day: Your Positive Mental Health Handbook, which won the Children's Non-Fiction Book of the Year 2023.
A Better Day Journal includes spaces to write down the best and worst parts of the day, encouragement to write down things that both can and can't be controlled, and suggestions for mood-boosting activities, such as watching a favourite film.
Best for tackling negative emotions
Age suitability: 7-11 years
Self-care activity book No Worries! allows kids to doodle their way through their anxieties, and has been put together in consultation with Dr. Sharie Coombes, a child, teen, family and adult psychotherapist. Beginning with an introduction and notes for grown-ups, this book uses simple exercises to tackle anxiety, sadness and stress, encouraging kids to use creativity to combat negative feelings.
Exercises included encouraging kids to imagine and draw their worry monsters, draw their reflection dressed up as a superhero, draw the place they feel safe and write the words that make them feel bad in a cartoon bin.
If doodling and crafts are your kid's thing, you might also want to check out Be Resilient!, another book from Dr. Sharie Coombes designed to help children to understand what resilience is, how resilient they already are and how to become even more resilient.
Best for boosting confidence
Age suitability: 6-10 years
Happy Confident Me is designed to be used for just five minutes a day over 10 weeks to promote increased happiness, self-confidence, resilience and gratitude. It was developed by psychotherapist Annabel Rosenhead and parenting expert and best-selling author Nadim Saad, so there's plenty of expert knowledge that's gone into this journal.
Packed with inspirational quotes, each day has four questions to complete, and each week helps with learning a key character-building skill. As well as helping kids' wellbeing, this journal promises that parents will be able to discuss feelings with their kids more openly and form a stronger connection.
Best for little journalers
Age suitability: 3-5 years
HappySelf has a number of journals to choose from - from this First Journal to their Teen Journal and Grown-Up Journal too. But we've chosen this offering because it is one of the only journals out there aimed at children as young as three years old.
It includes a daily quote or thought to help with a positive mindset, a self-awareness exercise encouraging kids to colour the character that reflects their feelings, and a way of practising gratitude by sharing positive parts of the day - all of which helps to support positive habits, mindset and behaviour.
It’s specially designed to be a shared experience, sparking conversation between parents and kids with a child-friendly journal format.
Best for worriers
Age suitability: 7-11 years
Author Poppy O'Neill specialises in mental health and emotions, and this kids' book combines cognitive-behavioural therapy methods used by child psychologists in schools with simple activities to help deal with anxiety.
With the help of Fiz - a friendly and supportive character - the reader is guided through fun and engaging activities which are interspersed with useful tips, inspirational statements and practical information for parents.
Kids are encouraged to write down and colour in their emotions, while parents can learn about the signs of anxiety in children and how to talk to kids about their feelings.
Best for mindfulness activities
Age suitability: 8-12 years
As well as explaining the meanings of gratitude and mindfulness, this thoughtfully designed journal includes daily activities encouraging kids to share how they are feeling, what they are grateful for and the best moments of the day.
Inspiring quotes and mindfulness prompts encourage kids to try breathing exercises or think about the things they have accomplished, helping little ones to see the world through a positive lens.
Best for empowering girls
Age suitability: 8-12 years
Amazon number one bestseller Hey Girl! is a self-discovery journal targeted specifically at young girls, with the aim of building confidence and strength while cultivating mindfulness. It offers thought-provoking questions, a space to record favourite memories, positive affirmations, empowering quotes and colouring activities.
Author Pragya Tomar makes it her mission to create a line of books that both entertain and expand a child's mind, and she knows how important the way children speak about themselves is. Not just for kids, this journal makes a thoughtful gift for mums, sisters and friends too.
Best for daily journalling
Age suitability: 10+
This beautiful little notebook comes from Rachel Ellen designs and reads, ‘My little journal for gratitude, journaling and freeing the mind’ on the front. A sweet little speech bubble reminds us that this one isn't just for kids, it is 'for the young and the young at heart' - so you and your kid can journal along together.
Inside are writing prompts including 'Today I am grateful for', 'The best part of my day', 'Things I could do better tomorrow' and 'My wish for the future'.
Other activities include blank, unlined spaces to be creative and an area to write about the day.