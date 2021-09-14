32 of the best UK Christmas markets to visit in 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas markets are a wonderful way to get into the Christmas spirit and provide festive fun for all the family.

When the countdown to Christmas commences, an annual tradition for many is to visit the best UK Christmas markets. And we’ve rounded up 32 favourites below. A festive family day out, it’s a fab chance to get some of your shopping done whilst tucking into a mince pie and a glass (or two) of mulled wine.

The best UK Christmas Markets are SO much more than just shopping and Christmas food these days too. There’s ice rinks, fun fares and entertainers galore to keep the kids happy. Plus beer tents are set up for adults to enjoy live music and a cheeky Stein after stocking up on top Christmas toys and treats.

Best UK Christmas markets in England 2021

1. Winter Wonderland 2021 – London

Dates: 19 November 2021 – 3 January 2022

One of the best UK Christmas markets is the infamous Winter Wonderland. Hyde Park is usually transformed into Winter Wonderland with festive themed stalls, rides and an ice rink. A celeb favourite right in the centre of London, visitors can indulge in a mulled wine in the Bavarian village and sample German sausage delicacies. There are even rides (including a ferris wheel) and pop-up pubs!

2. Wintertime at Southbank Centre 2021 – London

Dates: TBC

The Southbank Centre’s Christmas market is always at the top of our favourite list. Usually starting in November and running until early January, you can enjoy nearly three months of festive activities and pop-ups all under twinkling lights along the Thames and there’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

3. Christmas by the River 2021 – London

Dates: 16th November 2021 – 2nd January 2022

Returning for it’s eighth year in 2021, explore the twinkling wooden cabins at this traditional Christmas market which stretches along The Queen’s Walk. Your view will overlook iconic London landmarks including Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and the City of London.

4. Bath Christmas market 2021 Dates: 25th November to 19th December 2021 Bath’s yuletide market has taken on a worldwide reputation over the last 19 years and with 200 stalls you can see why. The wooden chalets that line up outside the stunning Bath Abbey, sell everything from festive foods and bespoke jewellery to handmade Christmas decorations and cosy knitwear. The surrounding streets are filled with a constant stream of atmospheric music and carols while the smell of winter spices and mulled wine makes this the perfect winter paradise. Find out more at Bath Christmas Market

5. Manchester Christmas market 2021

Dates: TBC

There are over 300 stalls to browse in nine different locations throughout the city, as Manchester is transformed into a chalet lined city of Christmas dreams! Foodwise, there’s everything from French Profiteroles to Hungarian goulash and Spanish Paella, so even the fussiest of eaters will find something to sink their teeth into.

6. Nottingham Christmas market 2021

Dates: TBC

Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland is one of the largest festive events in the Midlands and rolls into town every year complete with an ice rink, rides, Narnia themed bars and an epic food hall. A perfect destination for a festive family day out, there is also a great night life and entertainment scene in the evenings. Just don’t drink and skate!

7. Leeds Christmas market 2021

Dates: TBC

Over forty wooden chalet stalls take over Leeds’ Millennium Square for their annual Christkindelmarkt every festive season. With traditional handcrafted toys, jewellery and cards you’ll be crossing things off that ‘to buy’ list in no time. If you can find a sitter for the kids, head to the infamous beer tent at the centre of the market for a giant stein of beer and some live entertainment.

8. Chester Christmas market 2021

Dates: 18 November 2021 – 22 December 2021

Located in the city’s beautiful Town Hall Square (just opposite the cathedral) is where you’ll find Chester’s cracking Christmas market in 2021. A huge sparkling Christmas tree centrepiece is surrounded by 70 traditional wooden chalets boasting handmade crafts, jewellery and sweet treats galore. Finish your trip with a hearty hog roast and a warming mulled wine. This is Christmas come early.

9. Birmingham Christmas market 2021 Dates: 5th November to 23rd December 2021 Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas market is the largest outdoor Christmas market in the UK (and also apparently the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany). The annual event practically takes over the centre of the city! Mulled wine, live music and traditional German foods are on offer while you roam the stalls for artisan goods, arts and crafts. Bratwurst anyone? Find out more at Birmingham Christmas Market 10. York Christmas Festival 2021 Dates: 18th November to 23rd December 2021 You’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stepped straight into a Dicken’s novel when you stroll around this quintessentially British, magical Christmas market. With local produce, arts and crafts sold on the Victorian stalls accompanied by the sounds of carol singers, it will even get the family Scrooge in the festive mood. In fact, a few years ago, York was voted the UK’s most festive city, so where better to celebrate the special season? Find out more at York Christmas Market 11. Winchester Christmas Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winchester Cathedral (@winchestercathedral) Dates: TBC Winchester’s lovely market and ice rink has been running every Christmas for 13 years. There’s over 100 stalls to choose from selling Christmas goodies and seasonal food and drink. The bustling market in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral is still due to go ahead this year for 2021. Find out more at Winchester Cathedral 12. Exeter Christmas Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Exeter Christmas Market (@exexmasmarket) Dates: 18 November – 18 December 2021 This quaint market is held in the heart of Exeter on the Cathedral Green. With just 50 stalls, it’s a little more intimate than the rest, but that just means there’s a great selection of local food and produce on offer alongside the usual Christmas market essentials. Find out more at Exeter Cathedral 13. Skipton Christmas Market Dates: TBC Sample seasonal delights and do a spot of Christmas shopping during at this famous Christmas market in the Yorkshire Dales. The whole town has a Christmassy feel and as well as stalls selling local crafts and products, there’s a whole host of live music on offer too. Plus, Santa’s Reindeer normally put in an appearance too! Find out more at Skipton Christmas Market 14. Brighton Christmas market 2021 Dates: 26th November – 31st December 2021 A brand new Christmas Market for 2021 that’s by the sea? We’re in! Brighton Christmas Festival and Market promises to be the biggest and brightest winter attraction in Sussex this year. With over 150 festive stalls, the festival includes entertainment, live shows, a fairground and a unique opportunity to visit Santa’s Workshop. Plus we can’t wait to take a trip to the Après Ski zone, and enjoy a mulled wine or two. Find out more at Brighton Christmas Festival 15. Liverpool Christmas market 2021 Dates: TBC When last year’s Christmas market in Liverpool was cancelled due to the pandemic, Mayor Wendy Simon promised that a “substantially expanded” market for 2021. And she’s not wrong either, with Liverpool’s market moving to a brand new location this year – St Johns Gardens and William Brown Street. Further details are yet to be released – but can you expect the same festive fun as previous years – mulled wine, karaoke cable cars and Ferris Wheel. 16. Bristol Christmas market 2021 Dates: 5 November – 23rd December 2021

Head to Bristol for all the fun and festivities this Christmas. Located in the heart of the City Centre, the market returns with over 50 unique stalls, plus a sighting or two of Santa and his reindeer. Visitors can also enjoy heated seating, delicious drinks and live music in the extra-special Jäger Barn Bar. The perfect end to your trip no doubt.

Dates: 11th November – 23rd December 2021

Cardiff’s Christmas market will be taking over the city’s pedestrian area again this year, with tons of exhibitors lining the streets. Organisers have promised ‘another exciting and eclectic mix of both new and returning exhibitors’ so there will be something for everyone. With over 90 per cent of the stall holders being small Welsh businesses, you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you’re shopping local. Pop down for a glass of wine and hot welsh cake – you know you want to.

