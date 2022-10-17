When does Winter Wonderland open and what's new for 2022?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the festive season approaches, those planning a Christmas trip to central London are wondering when does Winter Wonderland open?

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland is a must-visit festive attraction for those who want to see one of the UK's best Christmas markets (opens in new tab) - with rides, games and live performances to enjoy too. The six-week long event boasts the UK's largest outdoor rink, two circuses, ice sculptures and much more, and is one of the best things to do in London at Christmas.

If you fancy a break from shopping for top Christmas toys (opens in new tab) and the best chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab), then keep reading to find out when you can pay a visit to Winter Wonderland, plus what attractions are brand new for this year.

When does Winter Wonderland open in 2022?

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland will open on 18 November 2022 and run until 2 January 2023 for its 15th year of fun and festivity - promising to be better than ever before with a host of new attractions.

Tickets are now on sale to pre-book your slot and activities, whether it's rides and games, spectacular shows, food and drink or some entertainment for your kids that you're after - there's something for everyone at this year's event.

Suzy Griffiths, Winter Wonderland Event Director for IMG, told MyLondon (opens in new tab) earlier this year: "We’re so excited to be bringing the UK’s largest festive event back this Christmas as we celebrate our 15th anniversary.

"This year we want to bring people together to celebrate the amazing memories we have made over the last 15 years, and make new magical memories to last a lifetime. That’s what the festive season is all about and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is a fun-filled family tradition that guests love to mark down in their calendars as far ahead as July!"

Winter Wonderland opening hours

Winter Wonderland is open 10am to 10pm Monday to Sunday, and is open every day except Christmas Day.

Though you will need to enter Winter Wonderland during the two hour slot you have booked, you are welcome to stay as long as you like until the event closes at 10pm. Last entry is at 9.30pm.

Most of the attractions are open for the duration of the day, with the exception of Zippo's Christmas Circus, which closes at 5pm and is followed by the opening of Cirque Beserk, and the ice sculpting workshops, which close at 6.30pm.

How much is Winter Wonderland entry?

Ticket prices to Winter Wonderland range from free to £7.50. Off-peak tickets are free, standard tickets cost £5 and tickets for peak times cost £7.50.

Off-peak times take place earlier in the year form Monday through to Thursday, and usually are the 10am to 2pm time slots. Standard tickets can be bought for later on week days or early slots at weekends, while peak times usually start at 2pm on weekends. In the week leading up to Christmas Day, standard tickets can be bought up until 2pm and peak tickets can be bought from 4pm.

For the full list of time slots and to book tickets, visit the Winter Wonderland website (opens in new tab).

With just seven weeks to go until Hyde Park dresses up for Christmas, there truly is no better time than the present to book your Winter Wonderland tickets 🎟 Book now via the link in bio 🔗#HydeParkWinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/nBb6FzgFjlSeptember 27, 2022 See more

Is ice skating free at Winter Wonderland?

Ice skating is not free at Winter Wonderland. The cost of tickets for ice skating depends on whether you are entering at off-peak, standard, or peak times.

Adult tickets range from £10.50 to £15.50, child tickets from £7.50 to £10.50, while family tickets can be bought from £30 to £42.

Session times run every hour between 10am and 9pm, and each ice skating session will last 50 minutes. Winter Wonderland advises arriving 20 minutes before your booked session to have time to get your skates on at the skate hire. However, you can bring your own skates with you (subject to a suitability check).

To buy tickets for ice skating at Winter Wonderland, you can add them to your basket when buying general entry tickets.

How long does it take to go through Winter Wonderland?

It's recommended to spend around three hours visiting Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland, to give you time to try out the rides and games, watch a few performances and stop off for food and drink in between.

There's plenty to keep the family entertained for the duration of the visit, from skating on the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink, marvelling at the wonders of Zippos Christmas Circus and Cirque Berserk, taking in the view over the City from the Giant Wheel, and enjoying a range of food and drink options - whether that's cocktails in the ice bar, cosying up with a beer and a bratwurst at the Bavarian Village, or indulging at the Street Food Village.

There's also facilities in the Santa Land Chill Space for families to take some time out, warm up and relax in a quiet area, with facilities here to warm up your little ones' food and bottles.

What's new for 2022 at Winter Wonderland?

Discovery: The only ride of its kind in the UK and an exclusive new attraction for Winter Wonderland 2022. The attraction rotates 360 degrees on twin axis while flipping through the air.

The only ride of its kind in the UK and an exclusive new attraction for Winter Wonderland 2022. The attraction rotates 360 degrees on twin axis while flipping through the air. Dr Archibald: Returning with a new immersive VR experience, this train ride is the first transportable adventure supported by VR Technology.

Returning with a new immersive VR experience, this train ride is the first transportable adventure supported by VR Technology. Magical Ice Kingdom: This year, customers can explore 500 tonnes of sculptured ice including secret passageways, the snow-tunnelled ice slide and the crystal carriage of the Ice Palace.

This year, customers can explore 500 tonnes of sculptured ice including secret passageways, the snow-tunnelled ice slide and the crystal carriage of the Ice Palace. Real Ice Slide: The popular slide is returning with six lanes for 2022.

The popular slide is returning with six lanes for 2022. Santa Land: Santa Land is offering a great new family value package for 2022, which lets you enjoy four Santaland rides for just £10. With plenty of kids’ rides, festive eateries and the chance to meet the main man himself, Santa Land is perfect for a family day out.

Santa Land is offering a great new family value package for 2022, which lets you enjoy four Santaland rides for just £10. With plenty of kids’ rides, festive eateries and the chance to meet the main man himself, Santa Land is perfect for a family day out. Game Coins: Introduced for 2022, these can be purchased in advance for fast and easy playing. They can be redeemed at any game stall onsite showing the Coin symbol.

