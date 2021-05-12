We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These best knock-knock jokes for kids are seriously funny and so easy to remember.

Never underestimate the power of a brilliant knock-knock joke to bring the giggles out of kids (and adults too).

A child’s memory is as sharp as anything and can retain a whole bunch of fantastic kids facts or laughable four liners that will surprise many a grandparent.

A handy and fun thing to do with kids on a rainy day, we recommend memorising our 104 best knock-knock jokes with the little comedian in your life…

Best knock-knock jokes for kids:

1. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Radio.

Radio who?

Radio not, here I come!

2. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Scooby.

Scooby who?

Scooby doo of course!

3. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Dishes.

Dishes who?

Dishes the police, open up!

4. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Kanga.

Kanga who?

Actually, it’s kangaroo!

5. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Tank.

Tank who?

You’re welcome!

6. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Moustache.

Moustache who?

I moustache you a question, but I’ll shave it for later!

7. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Razor.

Razor who?

Razor your hand if you have a question!

8. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Bacon.

Bacon who?

Baking some cookies in there? It smells delicious!

9. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Yah.

Yah who?

No silly – I prefer Google!

10. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Cow says.

Cow says who?

No, a cow says mooooo!

11. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Water.

Water who?

Water you doing? Just open the door!

12. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Luke.

Luke who?

Luke through the peep hole and find out!

13. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Boo.

Boo who?

Hey, don’t cry!

14. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Tritan.

Tritan who?

Tritan tell you a joke here!

15. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Doris.

Doris who?

Door is locked, that’s why I’m knocking!

16. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Snow.

Snow who?

Snow use. I forgot my name again!

17. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Jess.

Jess who?

Jess me, myself and I!

18. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Olive.

Olive who?

Olive next door. Hi neighbour!

19. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Turnip.

Turnip who?

Turnip the volume. I love this song!

20. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Theodore.

Theodore who?

Theodore won’t open, so I knocked instead!

21. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Juno.

Juno who?

Juno how funny this is?

22. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Watts.

Watts who?

Watts for dinner? I’m starving!

23. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Broken pencil.

Broken pencil who?

Never mind, there’s no point!

24. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Dozen.

Dozen who?

Dozen anybody want to let me in?

25. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Cargo.

Cargo who?

Cargo beep, beep and vroom, vroom!

26. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Hatch.

Hatch who?

Bless you!

27. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

A herd.

A herd who?

A herd you were home. Can I come in please?

28. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Annie.

Annie who?

Annie way you can let me in?

29. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Hawaii.

Hawaii who?

I’m fine, Hawaii you?

30. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Amos.

Amos who?

A mosquito. Bzzzzz!

31. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Howard.

Howard who?

Howard I know?

32. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Goat.

Goat who?

Goat to the door and find out!

33. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Wood.

Wood who?

Would you care for another joke?

34. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Donut.

Donut who?

Donut ask, it’s top secret!

35. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Gorilla.

Gorilla who?

Gorilla me a hamburger please!

36. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Who.

Who who?

Is there an owl in here?

37. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Banana.

Banana who?

Banana split!

38. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Weirdo.

Weirdo who?

Weirdo you think you’re going?

39. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Broccoli.

Broccoli who?

Broccoli doesn’t have a last name, silly!

40. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Nuisance.

Nuisance who?

What’s new since yesterday?

41. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Lettuce.

Lettuce who?

Let us in – we’re freezing!

42. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Alpaca.

Alpaca who?

Alpaca the suitcase and you load up the car!

43. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Barbie.

Barbie who?

Barbie-Q Chicken!

44. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Harry.

Harry who?

Harry up and answer the door!

45. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Urine.

Urine who?

Urine trouble if you don’t answer the door!

46. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Figs.

Figs who?

Fix your doorbell, it’s not working!

47. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Iran.

Iran who?

Iran all the way here. So let me in already!

48. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Will.

Will who?

Will you open the door please?

49. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Interrupting, squawking parrot.

Interrupting, squawking parr-

SQUAAAAAAAAAWK!

50. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Barry.

Barry who?

Barry the treasure where no one will find it!

51. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Hal.

Hal who?

Hal will you know if you don’t open the door?

52. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Ben.

Ben who?

Ben knocking on this door all morning!

53. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Pecan.

Pecan who?

Hey! Pecan someone your own size!

54. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Mikey.

Mikey who?

Mikey doesn’t fit in the keyhole! Help!

55. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Lena.

Lena who?

Lena a little closer, and I’ll tell you another joke!

56. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Noah.

Noah who?

Noah anyone who can open this door?

57. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Burglar.

Burglar who?

Burglars don’t knock!

58. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Justin.

Justin who?

Justin time for dinner!

59. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Anita.

Anita who?

Anita get in, so open the door.

60. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Butter.

Butter who?

Butter be quick, I need the bathroom!

61. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Wooden shoe.

Wooden shoe who?

Wooden shoe like to know?

62. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Ice cream.

Ice cream who?

Ice cream if you don’t let me in!

63. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Interrupting pirate.

Interrupting pira…

ARRRRRRRGHHHHH!

64. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Candice.

Candice who?

Candice joke get any worse?

65. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Nobel.

Nobel who?

Nobel – that’s why I knocked!

66. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Urine.

Urine who?

Urine trouble if you don’t answer the door!

67. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Annie.

Annie who?

Annie thing you can do, I can do better!

68. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Abby.

Abby who?

Abby birthday to you my friend!

69. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Robin.

Robin who?

Robin you — hand over your money!

70. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Says.

Says who?

Says me!

71. Will you remember me in a year?

Yes.

Will you remember me in a month?

Yes.

Will you remember me in a week?

Yes.

Will you remember me in a day?

Yes.

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

See, you forgot me already!

72. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Honey bee.

Honey bee who?

Honey bee a dear and get that for me please!

73. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Lion.

Lion who?

Lion on your doorstep here – open up!

74. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Quiche.

Quiche who?

Can I have a hug and a quiche please?

75. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Police.

Police who?

Police hurry up – it’s getting chilly outside!

76. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Venice.

Venice who?

Venice your mother coming home?

77. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Taco.

Taco who?

Taco to you later. I’m busy!

78. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

You.

You who?

You hoo? Anybody home?

79. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Cash.

Cash who?

No thanks, I prefer peanuts!

80. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Kenya.

Kenya who?

Kenya feel the love tonight?

81. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Sheriff.

Sheriff who?

Hey, I’m the one asking the questions here!

82. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Spell.

Spell who?

W. H. O!

83. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Woo.

Woo who?

Ohh someone’s excited!

84. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Orange.

Orange who?

Orange you glad I’m here?

85. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Roach.

Roach who?

Roach you an email! When are you gonna reply back?

86. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Dwayne.

Dwayne who?

Dwayne the bathtub already. I’m drowning!

87. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Déjà.

Déjà who?

Knock Knock!

88. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Euripides.

Euripides who?

Euripides jeans, you pay for them – you understand?

89. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Beats.

Beats who?

Beats me!

90. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Nun.

Nun who?

Nun-ya business!

91. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Alex

Alex who?

Alex-plain when you open the door!

92. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Shore.

Shore who?

Shore hope you this knock-knock joke!

93. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Europe.

Europe who?

No, you’re a poo!

94. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Nose.

Nose who?

I nose plenty more knock-knock jokes!

95. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Sue.

Sue who?

I’ll see you in court!

96. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Ray Dee.

Ray Dee who?

Ray Dee or not, here I come!

97. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Voodoo.

Voodoo who?

Voodoo you think you are, asking me questions?

98. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Leaf.

Leaf who?

Leaf me alone!

99. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Alice.

Alice who?

Alice fair in love and war!

100. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Nana.

Nana who?

Nana your business nosey!

101. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Needle.

Needle who?

Needle little help right now!

102. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Canoe.

Canoe who?

Canoe come out and play now?

103. Knock, Knock…

Who’s there?

Closure.

Closure who?

Closure mouth while you’re chewing!

