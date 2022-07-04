Things to do with kids: 72 cheap activities to keep children entertained

'Things to do with kids' is a phrase many parents have searched over the years. Free things, easy things, educational things... there are so many things to do with kids.

And with the school summer holidays (opens in new tab) and half terms, many mums and dads are after inspiration to help keep the kids engaged - be that a fun family day out in London (opens in new tab) or some inspiring indoor activities for kids (opens in new tab) when the weather turns.

Stephanie Lowe (opens in new tab), Family Editor at Goodto.com says; "To keep kids successfully entertained is the Holy Grail of parenting, especially during school holidays. Anything that keeps them engaged and maybe teaches along the way is a winner."

We've compiled together a list of fabulous things to do with kids, including everything from crafts to games and activities that will help develop key skills too. And, bonus, most of these ideas are suitable for all ages, with some adult supervision required.

Things to do with kids

1. Create your own stickers

Everyone loves stickers! Using this handy guide, you can get crafty and learn how to make your own stickers (opens in new tab) using materials at home. It's a super easy activity and kids will be wowed as they turn their very own drawings into stickers to cover their bedroom and bits with.

Ages: 4+

2. Go for a bike ride

Both adults and kids' bikes can be bought for good prices on sites like GumTree (opens in new tab) and ebay (opens in new tab), but be sure to check they're selling in your local area.

Then all you have to do is take your new ride to the park (for the little ones) or the open road (for older kids).

Ages: 4+

3. Take a museum tour

Free museum tours are perfect to keep the kids engaged, educate them a little on new subjects and tire them out enough for bedtime all wrapped up in one activity. Take a look at our article on Free museums (opens in new tab) . We cover all museums across the UK.

They include Buckingham Palace, Edinburgh Castle and the Tower of London, along with those in the USA and Europe.

4. Join in with a Joe Wicks workout

That's right, Joe Wicks is back (opens in new tab) is still a firm favourite with kids. Perfect for adults and children, enjoy a bit of bonding and via a HIIT workout. Discover where to watch Joe Wicks workouts (opens in new tab) and get stuck in with the kids this week.

Ages: 4+

5. Interview a family member

Kids are curious, encourage this curiosity and help them set up an interview with a family member, challenge them to find out something you never knew. Maybe call it 'pretend journalists' or 'pretend genealogists.

Age: 9+

Where did you grow up?

Do you share a name with someone else in the family?

Did you have a nickname growing up?

When and where were you born?

Where was your first house?

What other houses did you live in?

6. Make your own puzzle

If you've got through all the puzzles follow this great WikiHow tutorial (opens in new tab) explains how to turn a family photo, a photo of your favourite pet, television show or characters from your favourite book into a DIY puzzle. It's a great way to get the kids crafting and the step-by-step guide makes it a super simple activity.

Ages: 5+ (with adult supervision)

7. Create your own music video

TikTok exploded onto the scene in 2020 for the first time and now, everyone is a star with lip-syncing videos going viral every day. But you don't have to join TikTok to have your own fun with lip-syncing, dancing, and miming.

Create your own music video and have fun with the whole family, simply using an iPhone. Get the kids to design the video, including what the lighting will be, what song is going to be sung, what everyone will wear, and what the set will look like.

Then use your iPhone, propped up on a surface, to record the video. Send to family and friends to give them a laugh.

8. Enjoy a virtual trip to the Aquarium

While a trip to the aquarium might rack up financially, the wonders of the deep blue sea are just a few clicks away thanks to the cameras installed in various tanks around the world.

The videos are either live or pre-recorded and uploaded by the aquariums themselves, so they're great quality. Our favourite is the Monterey Bay Aquarium, as they have live cams for their fish, sharks, jellyfish and more.

Ages: 3+

9. Host a family Come Dine With Me

If you've already got the cooking down and the little ones are set to feature on The Great British Bake Off any day now, why not host your very own Come Dine with Me?

Each week, one member of the family comes up with a menu and cooks a starter, main and dessert.

It's a great way to get everyone cooking in the kitchen. Older children or adults can help little ones with the choosing of the menu and cooking (beans on toast anyone?).

Use our recipe finder to discover some of the easy, delicious and quick recipes that kids of any age can make at home - from starters to desserts.

Ages: 5+

10. Take a virtual trip to the zoo

Save on pennies with the zoos who also have live streams of the animals.

Our favourite is the famous San Diego Zoo live cams (opens in new tab). They broadcast the daily lives of some of the most fascinating animals around, such as hippos, penguins, polar bears, tigers and more.

So whatever the little ones' favourite animals are, they can get up close and personal in a way they would otherwise never have been able to. You could even set up a bingo game and the can stamp the animals they see.

Ages: 3+

11. Build an indoor fort with pillows

With the current cold weather, maybe a bike ride or a walk in the park isn't for you.

Stay inside this week and build a den from pillows and sofa cushions instead. It's as simple as it sounds and lets kids' creativity go wild as they arrange the living room or their bedroom into a den and create their very own playground.

By giving your kids boundaries (showing them what they can build with) and autonomy (leaving them to it) to build what they want you'll see creativity and engagement shoot up.

Ages: 4+

Credit: Getty

12. Set up a marble run

Do you have a big bag of marbles? Or a selection of all, lightweight balls like ping pong calls? Create your very own marble run with the kids.

All you need to do is get creative with some toilet roll tubes and other cardboard to create an obstacle course for your marbles. See how long and complex you can make it, without stopping the track of the ball rolling.

Ages: 5+

13. Create pictures with melted crayons

This is definitely one for anyone whose craft drawer is overflowing with broken, used-up, or otherwise useless crayons.

Remove any paper or plastic wrapping from the crayon. Then using a hairdryer, melt the crayons onto paper or cardboard and create your very own work of art.

Ages: 7+

14. Learn how to code

Any child that loves working away on an tablet or laptop might be interested in learning how to code. While it might be one for slightly older kids, even younger ones can join in with some of the fun activities that Learning Resources (opens in new tab) has put together.

Complete with fun characters to help them through the programme, it's a low-stress activity that keeps little ones' minds occupied - at least for a few hours.

Ages: 7+

15. Make a stop motion video

Stop motion videos are so much fun to make, so easy and loads of fun!

This video by Chloe Meyers is a great place to start. Once you've got all the basics covered you can create your very own stop motion videos using whatever you like. Lego and Playmobil figures work really well, but you could also make your own from scratch using playdough.

Ages: 8+

Create colourful ice sculptures from your freezer

All you need to make your very own colourful ice sculptures is a range of bowls, muffin tins or containers in different shapes and sizes, some food colouring and access to water and a freezer.

Add the food colouring and water into the containers (why not try loads of different colours in all the different containers to create a frozen rainbow?), then pop it in the fridge. Once frozen, take the containers out of the fridge and use some warm water to pop the ice from the container.

Stack the different shapes on top of each other to create your very own masterpiece! If they don't stick together naturally, use a little warm water to melt the ice pieces together.

Ages: 5+

17. Play a biscuit board game

Sounds fun right? Biscuit board games (opens in new tab) come straight from the Great British Bake Off and when pulled off well, they do exactly what they say on the tin.

It's a board game that you can eat. They're super fun to make because there's a designing process, a baking bit, and then importantly, a playing (and eating) bit. Just be sure to wash your hands before you dive in.

Ages: 6+

18. Get into painting

It may sound simple but painting is one of the best ways to keep kids busy in lockdown.

While galleries and craft clubs at museums might be off the table for now, that doesn't mean that painting has to stop. There are loads of painting tutorials for kids online, so depending on their age, they can get stuck in with loads of exciting new painting techniques and ideas.

We love the tutorials by Gogh Box Art Crate (opens in new tab) - perfect for all ages!

Age: 7+

19. Make a play with a chatterbox (fortune teller)

In the spirit of thinking ahead, why not play around with a homemade fortune teller? Just like we all had in the playground! With a handy tutorial you and the little ones can create a fun chatterbox (opens in new tab) to try out with the family. Pick a number...open the flap...pick another number...find out your fortune - it's as simple as that.

Ages: 4+

20. Make bath bombs

Whether it's little ones splashing around in the colourful water, or adults taking a moment to relax with scented oils after a stressful day, a bath bomb is a winner in everyone's books. And they're so easy to make at home. So instead of splashing out on a fancy one, you can make one with some kitchen equipment and a few scented supplies.

Credit: Getty

Find out how to make your own bath bomb (opens in new tab) for an afternoon of science experimenting and crafting fun with the kids.

Ages: 6+ (with parental supervision)

21. Visit a farm

Introduce your children to animals by taking them to a farm. Even if you live in a city, there are lots of city farms around the country, and many of them cost peanuts to get into. It’s also a great opportunity to get up close to wildlife if your child’s only previous contact has been with a cat or dog. Find your nearest free farm. (opens in new tab)

Age: 4+

22. Get stuck into a craft kit

Craft kits are the most affordable way to keep kids entertained for a whole afternoon. They can look after the garden's wildlife with a ladybird house-making kit (opens in new tab) for example, or make a fun decorative piece for their bedroom with this unicorn dream catcher (opens in new tab) kit from Baker Ross.

Whether they love painting, sticking, gluing, or building, there's something for everyone with so many out there to choose from. We've rounded up some of the other best buys in our selection of craft kits for kids (opens in new tab).

Ages: 3+

23. Get crafty with toilet roll tubes

There's nothing more classic to do on a rainy afternoon than to make crafts out of toilet roll (opens in new tab). Whether it's a new game made out of cardboard, a pen holder for the office, a new decoration for the kitchen...there are so many options.

Credit: Getty

All you need to get started is a couple of empty toilet roll tubes, some paint and glue.

Ages: 3+

24. Get stuck into a PlayHooray activity sheet

While kids are sure to have homework and other tasks set by their school, breaking work up with play is vital to keeping minds focused. PlayHooray (opens in new tab)has printable activity sheets available for you to download with a whole host of fun games and craft projects, all set according to your child's age. Get them here (opens in new tab).

Ages: 6+

25. Teach them cross-stitch

Cross stitch is enjoying a new lease of life and is a great way to get kids involved in arts and craft. You can get special kits designed for younger children, so they won't hurt themselves on the needles and the pattern will be easier to follow.

Age: 7+

Credit: Getty

26. Mess around with doodling

Doodling isn't just for the back of notebooks. If you've got plenty of scrap paper lying around the house, doodling is one of the best creative uses for it. Get your kids out of their shells and put their ideas and thoughts down on paper with some fun afternoon doodling.

Stuck for inspiration? There are loads of videos on Youtube about how to get them to start thinking of ideas, like this one (opens in new tab).

Age: 3+

27. Do a science experiment

If your child has an interest in science, nurture it. There are loads of really fun (and safe) science D.I.Y experiments you can do, with just the objects in your home and ingredients in your kitchen. But for some of them, it might be best to move it into the garden - otherwise, you'll be repainting the walls as well.

But science experiments like this Elephant's Toothpaste experiment (opens in new tab) promise minimum mess and are really fun.

Age: 9+ (with parental supervision)

Credit: Getty

28. Get messy with play dough

Almost a rite of passage, play dough is easy to make up and you can scent and colour it any way you fancy.

We've got a fool proof play dough recipe (opens in new tab) plus lots of fun makes to do with it.

Age: All ages love play dough, but perhaps just make sure they're at an age where they understand it's not the best thing to eat.

29. Bake something tasty in the kitchen

Cooking is one of the best things to do with kids, it teaches them so much no matter their age. There are loads of simple recipes you can try out with your children. If you're concerned about them getting things in and out of the oven, then why not try one of our no-bake cake recipes, (opens in new tab) which have to be chilled in the fridge. If they really love it, then why not challenge them to come up with different sandwich fillings (opens in new tab) for a fun afternoon tea (opens in new tab)?

If you're happy to get them baking, take a look at our easy baking recipes for kids. Everyone loves cakes and encouraging your kids to help you make one of their favourites should be lots of fun. See our cooking with kids recipes here.

Age: 2+

Credit: Getty

30. Have a pancake flipping contest

Pancakes have a simple recipe and are easy to make, and flipping is so much fun.

It's a minimal mess with maximum fun. See who can flip the most pancakes then tuck in and enjoy the delicious crepes, American pancakes, or Scotch pancakes for lunch, dinner, or dessert. Whatever you fancy.

It's a game that's cheap to pull together and suitable for kids of all ages as you can always move the pancake from a hot pan into a cold one before little ones get flipping.

Discover our range of pancake recipes (opens in new tab) and toppings for pancakes (opens in new tab) on the website.

Ages: 4+

Credit: Getty

31. Write a story

Use your imaginations and write a story together. It doesn't have to be original, the kids could write down their favourite fairy tale and just change the ending if they feel like it.

Another great idea is to write chain stories with family members. Each person writes a paragraph and then shows the final line only to the next writer. Once the final person has written their section, read the whole story out loud - it's usually pretty funny!

For more inspiration take a look at story starters (opens in new tab), which provide lots of creative writing prompts for children.

Age: 6+

32. Make a lava lamp

Lava lamps are not only colourful accessories for your home and an exciting craft activity for kids, they're a great way to teach them about chemical reaction and density. So learning how to make a lava lamp (opens in new tab) is a great science experiment to keep them learning.

Ages: 5+

Credit: Alamy

33. Make a scavenger hunt

Come up with a list of odd and fun items for your kids to find. They can hunt around the house or your garden.

Suggested items can be: a stamp, a straw, a rubber band, a penny dated in a particular decade (before the kids were born, or perhaps have them find one in the year the birthday child was born), or a toothpick. If you live in the country or go to a park, some suggestions are a pine cone, a worm, a bug, a white rock, something red, or a feather.

Age: 8+

34. Get them gardening

Gardening is one of our favourite things to do with kids! Even though it's a little cold at the moment, it's something you can still get stuck into.

Growing plants is great fun and it's even more fun, if they can watch their work get bigger and flower in front of their eyes. There are lots of plants that even a young child can grow without too much trouble, from small trees to herbs and vegetables.

If you don't have a garden, then a window box or small pots are the answer and it won't matter what time of year you plant them. Try growing herbs like basil, parsley or cress - that way they can eat them once they've grown.

Age: 5+

35. Make a sundial

Teach your kids how people used to tell the time before clocks and watches were invented. All you need is a compass to find out where north is and then put a stick in the ground and watch the shadow change position as the sun moves.

Age: 7+

36. Create a keepsake box with pressed flowers

This outdoor crafting activity for kids is a great way to get them in the garden and soaking up the sunshine over the Easter holidays.

You will need:

- A cardboard box - Paper - A few heavy books - Freshly cut flowers - A glue stick - Paint/felt tips/glitter - collage materials of your choice for extra decoration

What to do:

1. Gather some freshly cut flowers. 2. Open up a heavy book and place paper over both pages to keep them clean. 3. Lay a flower on top of one of the pieces of paper, so that the other will cover it when the book is closed. Make sure you only put only one flower in between each sheet - you can put multiple sheets in one book, though. 4. Close the book, and weigh it down with more books. Do the same for the rest of the flowers, and leave them for about two weeks. 5. Start decorating. Give each child a cardboard box (shoe boxes are perfect) and get them to design the background using paint or any craft materials you have at home. 6. Once the flowers are pressed, carefully take them out of the books and glue them on the box. Be sure to put the glue on the box itself rather than the flower. 7. Once the flowers are stuck down, leave them to dry and they'll have the perfect homemade keepsake box for keeping things that bring back special memories.

Ages: 5+

Credit: Getty

37. Join a craft club

Hobbycraft launched an online version of their popular Kids' Craft Club (opens in new tab). Every day they posted a new crafting idea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram stories around a theme, like space, colouring, family portraits, origami. That means there are now loads of fun crafting ideas on the Hobbycraft website and social media channels.

All you have to do is head to the Ideas Hub (opens in new tab) for instructions on how to get going.

Perfect for keeping mini-makers busy at home!

Ages: 4+

38. Indoor treasure hunt

A treasure hunt is a great way to connect and engage with little ones by creating a fun game with their favourite treats.

Hide small chocolates or sweets around the house (but remember where you put them, otherwise you'll be stepping on foil wrappers for weeks!) and create a set of clues for your kids to use, then set them loose to hunt down all that buried treasure.

Ages: 7+

39. Make a bird feeder

Wildlife is always visiting gardens and window boxes. Make them feel at home and watch pretty birds flock to your outdoor space with this easy-to-make feeder craft.

Made using ingredients from your cupboards and some basic crafting supplies, there's no shortage of fun to be had as you learn how to make a bird feeder.

Ages: 5+

Credit: Future

40. Listen to some stories

From Monday 6 April, children's publisher Puffin will be airing 20-minute storytime episodes, every weekday at 3:30pm on their YouTube channel (opens in new tab) as well as on Facebook (opens in new tab), Instagram (opens in new tab) and Twitter (opens in new tab).

The sessions will include readings and draw-alongs with authors and illustrators, designed to get kids joining in at home. As Puffin is known for classics like Charlotte’s Web, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Roald Dahl’s The BFG, we're expecting exciting things!

Ages: 7+

41. Practice mindfulness

Online yoga classes for kids have been popular for the last couple of years, combining physical exercise with mindfulness.

It can be tricky to get little ones sitting down for just five minutes so you might be sceptical of them doing yoga. But it's not all about the downward dog, there are loads of child-orientated videos that make yoga fun for kids - using stories, characters and playfulness. And you can join in too.

Check out some of the great videos on Youtube with Cosmic Kids Yoga.

Ages: 2+

42. Try your hand at ice-dying

You might have heard of dip-dying and tie-dying, but have you had a go at ice-dying yet? This fun activity combines DYLON fabric dyes (opens in new tab) with just the ice in your freezer to completely re-vamp old clothes and linens.

Pick a colour (that you won't mind seeing ALL around the house) and try it out today, with this handy ice dying step-by-step guide.

Ages: 9+

43. Create a memory box

The folks at Write from the Heart (opens in new tab) have come up with a great activity to keep little ones and adults busy. A memory box will keep imaginations flowing and small hands occupied, creating something they can continue to contribute towards in the future.

Pick a box that's big enough to hold lots of items - like a wooden one - then get decorating. They could write their name on the box, cover it with glitter and draw all their favourite memories from the last couple of years. Then sit down with them and look through family photos and other memories to put into the box.

Ages: 7+

44. Create some flying paper planes

Use up all that scrap paper that was destined for the recycling and build a fleet of paper airplanes. Then you can launch them from an upstairs window, or in the back garden. You could make different kinds and see which one flies the furthest. Follow these simple steps for perfect planes. (opens in new tab)

Age: 5+

45. Make a wormery in your back garden

If you're feeling really green-fingered, then you can also try helping them collect worms for their own wormery. Just after it rains is the best time to hunt for worms.

Once you've collected five or so then put them in a large Tupperware box or old ice-cream tub with some soil. Make holes in the top so they can breathe. Then you'll be able to feed the worms food scraps, including eggshells and vegetable peelings. The worms will make great compost, which you'll be able to use in your garden.

Age: 7+

46. Make paper mache

So much fun can be had with just a balloon and some glue. This paper mache recipe (opens in new tab) will take you through exactly how to make the gooey mixture (maybe do it in the garden to be safe) that will keep your child entertained for hours on end.

Ages: 6+

Credit: Getty

47. Become a model maker

What kid doesn't love getting their hands dirty? Get some modelling clay, a plastic knife and mould away. You can even buy self-hardening clay if you want them to become permanent.

Age: 8+

48. Play a board game

It's a classic, but a good one! There are some amazing board games for kids (opens in new tab) out there. We love playing Articulate, the describing game as it's great for everyone of all ages and you can also get a special kids version (opens in new tab). Scattergories, Scrabble and of course, Monopoly are always winners too.

Age: 7+

49. Take a walk

Walking is a great way to get familiar with your surroundings. Whether you live in a city, town or the country, there will be places to go they've never been before.

Think of somewhere with spectacular views, or a part of your local area that has lots of history attached to it - the local cemetery is often a great bet with kids. If you're not sure where to go, enter your location into the Woodland Trust website for lots of ideas.

Age: 6+

Credit: Getty

50. Get them to make a map

You draw the squares on a large sheet of paper and see how easy they find it to draw the local neighbourhood. Get them to imagine they're a bird in the sky looking down. Not as easy as it sounds.

Age: 9+

51. Have a karaoke competition

If you have a games console, then something like SingStar (opens in new tab) is fantastic. Alternatively, karaoke CDs cost very little from music stores. Make sure you sing along to some of the songs as well. There's nothing like embarrassing yourself to entertain your kids.

Age: 8+

Credit: Getty

52. Make a family tree

How much do your kids know about their family? Do they know anything about your parents' parents? Not only is drawing family trees fun, but it is also one of our favourite things to do with kids to teach them a bit about history. You may unearth some really interesting stories about your own family that you never knew.

Age: 9+

53. Paint Rocks

This has a two-pronged attack for keeping kids engaged. First up you go rock hunting. Being outside gives kids time to move their bodies and a natural environment reduces stress and fatigue in little ones too. Once you've collected the rocks, grab markers or paints and stickers and go to town on designing and colouring them in.

Age: 2+

54. Learn origami

The ancient Japanese art of paper folding is easy to do and one of the cheapest things to do with kids. You can fold a sheet of paper into pretty much anything, as long as you've got a pattern - and making paper animals is one of the best ways to entertain your kids on a rainy afternoon. Origami-instructions.com (opens in new tab) is a great place to start.

Age: 8+

55. Do some junk modelling

Get together a load of things like egg boxes, cereal cartons, plastic milk bottles and let their imaginations run riot. If you get some friends round and ask them to bring their own junk, it becomes even more fun. You just need to provide the sticky tape, scissors, glue and paint and keep an eye on them.

Age: 6+

56. Put on a play or comedy show

Encourage your child's creative side and get them to prepare a comedy routine with a few knock-knock jokes (opens in new tab) that'll have the whole family in stitches. Or find a box of dressing-up clothes and have them come up with a story for a play. You might need to help them with some ideas (princess trapped in a castle; stranded on a desert island are two). Don't forget you'll also have to sit through the performance. If they're feeling extra creative, they could have a go at making their own puppet theatre (opens in new tab).

Age: 6+

Credit: Getty (Image credit: Getty Images)

57. Build an outdoor den

Taking them out to the great outdoors is one of the best things to do with kids. All you need is a large blanket or sheet and some cushions and let them pretend they're in a tropical rainforest, or somewhere similar. A large box is also a great idea for a cave - this is likely to entertain them for hours.

Age: 5+

58. Teach them to knit

Test their skills with a pair of needles? Never done it yourself? Read our guide on how to knit. (opens in new tab) And, for some fantastic knitting patterns, including cute and cuddly toys for kids, visit our sister site Women's Weekly. (opens in new tab)

Age: 7+

Credit: Getty

59. Make a rain gauge

Making a weather station is one of the best things to do with kids to get them outdoors. Get the kids learning science at home by setting up a homemade weather station in the garden. A rain gauge will measure how much rain falls (perfect for the weather we get here!), a wind vane will let you know which direction the wind is blowing and a barometer will help the kids learn about air pressure. They can keep a weather diary and write down all their findings.

How to make a rain gauge

You just need an empty two-litre plastic bottle, which you cut two thirds of the way up. Then turn the top part of the bottle upside down and place it in the bottom part using sticky tape to secure.

Use a ruler to make a scale in centimetres on a piece of tape and stick it on the bottle.

Find an open space in the garden away from any shelter and dig a hole to bury the gauge so that around 5cm of it is sticking out of the ground.

Then simply check your rain gauge every day at the same time, measure the amount of rain it has collected and empty the bottle.

60. Make a wind vane

The second part of your weather station is a wind vane. It will let you know which direction the wind is blowing and a barometer will help the kids learn about air pressure. They can keep a weather diary and write down all their findings.

Draw a 25cm arrow on a piece of card and cut it out, then draw around the arrow to make another one and cut it out.

Place a pen top between the two arrows and glue together. Get four matchsticks and a cork and push the matchsticks into the long side of the cork at right angles to each other.

Label four pieces of card with N, S, E, W and attach these to the ends of the matchsticks with Blu-tack.

Fill a bottle with sand and push a knitting needle into the cork and then push into the sand. Balance the arrow on top of the needle and place the wind vane in an open area using a compass to point the N label North. The arrow will show you the direction the wind is blowing from.

61. Fruit picking

For a cheap and fun way to entertain the kids during the summer months visit your local strawberry picking farm (opens in new tab) from late May or go apple picking (opens in new tab) from August, plus other seasonal fruits. And, it's one of the best things to do with kids to get them to eat their five portions of fruit and veg. After they've gathered their fruits, teach them to make fruit cakes, pudding and even jam.

Don’t forget to pack a picnic and make the most of your day – lots of the places on our list have plenty of other activities available, from tractor and pony rides through to cooking classes.

Age: 3+

Credit: Getty (Image credit: Family Veldman)

62. Make a miniature garden

Don't ditch the foil trays that ready meals come in. They make great containers for a mini garden. You'll just need a bit of tack to stick the rocks and twigs in. Add some toy figures to make it more lifelike. You could also use sand to make it a beach scene.

Age: 7+

63. Catch a movie

Netflix may be easier to get your hands on, but nothing beats the thrill of a trip to the local cinema. If you’re on a budget, many have Saturday morning kids films. Alternatively, it’s always cheaper to go during the day.

Do a home movie, and check out the 50 family movies every child should watch before they turn 16.

Age: 7+

64. Host a dance party

Invite around some of your kids' friends, put together a new playlist and let them dance till they drop. All you’ll have to do is provide drinks and snacks!

This is one of the best things to do with kids to tire them out before bedtime. If they’re more into acting than dancing, hold a Hollywood party (opens in new tab) instead.

Age: 8+

65. Play some sport

Out of lockdown, most local leisure centres have loads of opportunities to learn new sports, from martial arts to badminton, football to trampolining, swimming to tennis. What’s more, they usually provide the equipment so you won’t have to shell out for lots of expensive kit, until they’re totally hooked! Cycling is another great activity for youngsters. Of course, this new pursuit might require the purchase of a kids’ bike, but there are some great model options out there.

If you have to stay in the house for whatever reason and are lucky enough to have a garden, get them outside playing. Whether it’s badminton over the garden table or throw-and-catch on the grass, it will keep them moving.

Age: 7+

66. Check out your local library

If you haven’t managed to create a bookworm, then this could be the perfect place to start. Out of lockdown, there’s something for everyone here, regardless of whether they’re a sports buff, adventure fan or prefer something more romantic. Best of all, if they find some they like, it costs nothing to take them out! Find your local library. (opens in new tab)

Age: 6+

67. Seaside trip

You’re never that far from the beach in the UK, and even if the sun’s not shining, it can be great fun, walking along the beach looking for ‘lost treasure’. You can find crabs and barnacles in rock pools, lots of shells, and amazing coloured pebbles.

Age: 2+

68. Find an old ruin

Castles are magical places and capture the imagination of most boys and girls, who love crossing moats, running up and down spiral staircases and looking at cannons. Find the best value castles to visit. (opens in new tab)

Age: 6+

69. Listen to a podcast

Choose and listen to a podcast as a family. Either all together on the speaker or set it as 'homework' to all listen to it and then sit together and discuss it on the weekend. It's a great way to kick start conversations, and you can take it in turn to choose a new one each week.

Age: 12+

70. Keepy Uppy

Keepy Uppy is also known as 'don't let the balloon touch the ground'. It lends hours of fun and helps to build team trust. The main goal; the balloon must never touch the ground.

Age: 3+

71. Balance like a pro

Challenge your kids to balance a bean bag, book, or cushion on their body while moving like an animal. They can balance it on their head and hop like a kangaroo, balance it on their back and run on all fours like a cheetah, the choice is theirs. This helps with creativity, understanding their body, and problem-solving.

Age: 5+

72. Host a tea party

Have your little ones create the invites, then they can pop round to friends and family - or just their toys - to deliver them. Next, they help you to make the tiny cucumber sandwiches, set the table, and get the teacups out. Ready for a real-life tea party.

Ages: 4+

