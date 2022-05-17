How to talk to kids about coming out as gay, lesbian or bisexual

Julian Is A Mermaid, by Jessica Love – £6.55 | Amazon As well as being beautifully illustrated, Julian is a Mermaid is wonderfully inclusive. It’s the story of Julian, who sees women with fishtail dresses and endeavours to create a costume similar. Suitable for 4 – 9 years.

Alien Nation by The Proud Trust Suitable for those in primary school (KS2). Alien Nation is a colourful story book for kids that explores gender roles, expectations and identity. It also includes important terminology that children and adults alike can learn while reading.

The Hips On The Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess – £9 | Amazon

This one is about being bright, bold and proud of who you are. The story plays off 'The Wheels on the Bus' as it follows a drag queen performing her routine in front of a captivated audience. Created by the founder of Drag Queen Story Hour, it's suitable for those 4 – 8 years old.

Little People, BIG DREAMS Collection by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara – from £7.99 | Amazon

This collection of books includes LGBTQ+ icons like Elton John and Ru Paul. Alongside trailblazing activists in the fight for social justice and feminism. Included alongside their stories, which show that everyone starts off as just a child, are cute pictures by illustrator Sophie Beer.

2. Answer their questions

This may sound simple but it’s often the easiest way of letting your kids know that you’re cool with it. Whatever ‘it’ might be. If they come to you with a question about being part of the LGBTQ+ community, it already shows they trust you. So try to be as open as possible.

“When it comes to 7 and 8 year olds, how you’d have that conversation would be different. They’ll often ask the questions. Have that chat with them, explaining that some people may fancy boys, some people may fancy girls and some people might fancy someone who doesn’t identify as either of those and that’s okay.

“And then as they grow into looking at their own sexuality, let that conversation be led by them as well.”

But often it’s not actually the answer that’s the most awkward part of kids’ questions (most of us can handle the classic “where do babies come from?”), it’s not knowing what to say.

“You don’t have to have all the answers,” says our parenting editor Stephanie Lowe. “It’s just important not to dismiss the questions. It’s completely okay to be honest and say ‘I don’t know’ if you don’t. And suggest that you look into it together. Just because you’re the adult doesn’t mean you have to know all the things all the time, showing your child this honesty and vulnerability will only help to build a connection and make communication that little bit easier.”

3. Do your research

As with all social issues, the language and how we speak about LGBTQ+ topics has changed so dramatically (and for the better) over the years. So much so that even people in the community struggle to keep up sometimes. If you’re not part of it yourself or don’t have another reason why you’d be engaged in the conversation, like having gay or bisexual friends, it’s easy to miss things. This means while it’s totally fine to not get it right 100% of the time, it’s important to know key words and phrases – and the ones not to use.

Whether for fear of alienating your child by referring to an outdated stereotype or unknowingly passing on outdated language, keeping up to date with key issues affecting the community is a huge show of support for your child and for the community as a whole.

LGBTQ+ books for adults and teens:

If you’re finding it difficult to approach these topics, whatever the reason, try to be as open as you feel like you can be. Molly says, “Do any research that you want to and acknowledge that things have changed now, in the same way that social media and the internet has changed. Things evolve.”

4. Let your child start the conversation

“Let the young people lead the conversation,” she advises. “The way that it is now might change. They might say ‘this is how I’m feeling but I don’t quite have a label for that yet’. Knowing that’s okay, that it may be something that they’ve not got figured out straight away.”

It might also be the case that they don’t want to speak to you about it at all. They may not have discovered who they are – or who they like – just yet, or they may be getting support and resources from other avenues. It’s certainly not a perfect system by a long shot but the government recently made LGBTQ+-inclusive sex and relationships education mandatory in all state schools. This means that many children from primary school-age all the way through to A-levels may have lessons on identity, relationships and safe sex from a queer perspective.

In this case, your role as a parent or guardian would just be to be there for them. “I think just letting the young people figure out what they want to figure out is the best thing. Let yourself be a sounding board for them, encourage them to have a chat if and when they’re ready,” Molly says.

5. Think about your own feelings

If you’re having reservations or concerns about the prospect of your child coming out, you’re not alone. While acceptance and celebration of LGBTQ+ relationships and culture has come a very long way since homosexuality was legalised in 1967, it’s fair to say that we’re not quite there yet.

“For many parents, it’s not always necessarily that they’ve got a problem with their child’s sexuality. It’s that their child might now face difficulties. They don’t want their child to have a hard life – ever. And the fact that their child might face homophobia or other difficulties in their life as a result of their sexuality or gender identity is often the biggest worry most parents have,” Molly explains.

That’s where seeking physical support from a parent’s group may help. The Proud Trust has their very own 1-to-1 chat service called Proud Connections where adults who support young LGBTQ+ people (and kids themselves) can chat with a trained support worker in confidence. While they may ask questions to understand your situation better, it’s up to you what that conversation is about. So, whether you have concerns about your child coming out, or just want more information, that’s the place to go.

“There’s a lot of parent support groups out there and they’re a fantastic resource,” she says. “Go to those groups and be honest, say that your child is identifying as this, you have no idea what it means and you don’t know how I feel about it’.”

More often than not, you’ll be joined by other adults who feel exactly the same way and using those spaces as a “sounding board to talk about your feelings” is essential. “Because while it is a journey for the child, exploring their own identity, it’s also a journey for the parents as well. They may have perceived their child’s life to be one way – and now it’s going to be another.”

6. Let other people do the talking

While you can do all the talking and listening in the world, there’s sometimes no one better to talk to kids about LGBTQ+ identity than those in the community themselves. Check out our list of hit television shows, bloggers and vloggers who can all offer insight into what it means to be part of the community today.

LGBTQ+ television shows

One Day At A Time, Netflix

This recommendation comes straight from communications officer Molly. One Day At A Time, which is available to stream on Netflix, features a main character who is the newly-single parent of two children (one of whom comes out as a lesbian). While her mum wants her to have the best experience ever so that she can re-tell her “coming out story” in an exclusively positive light, she also doesn’t know whether she’s okay with it herself.