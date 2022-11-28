Cricut Cyber Monday deals - LAST CHANCE to save £57

There's just enough time left to nab yourself a must-have digital cutting machine like the Cricut Joy in the Cricut Cyber Monday deal over at Amazon.

Crafters, listen up - you'll need to be quick before the price creeps back up and Black Friday / Cyber Monday officially comes to an end.

Whether you want to make your own festive cards, try your hand at making decorations for the tree or perhaps craft your own Christmas gifts this year, a Cricut machine can help with it all.

Or if you're browsing the last of the Cyber Monday sales with your Christmas shopping in mind and wondering what to buy your craft-loving loved one, the answer might well be to pick up a Cricut machine in the Cyber Monday sales.

Cricut™ makes smart cutting machines that work with an easy-to-use app to help you design and personalise almost anything — custom cards, unique apparel, everyday items, and so much more.

Cricut Cyber Monday deals: where to shop

Cricut Cyber Monday deals 2022: the best offers

(opens in new tab) Cricut Joy: was £189.99 now £132.95 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Personalise anything you fancy with the Cricut Joy - a perfect first Cricut cutting machine. It's simple to set up, takes up minimal space, and can be packed away neatly when craft time is over. It can cut more than 50 different materials including card, vinyl, and paper so you can create custom vinly decals for your water bottle, labels for your kitchen or cards for your friends.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Joy Bundle: was £242.94 now £169.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Along with the Cricut Joy this bundle includes absolutely everything you need to start your Cricut cutting adventures, including five sheets of Cricut Joy Vinyl in 5 colours,12 A2 cards in 3 colours, 3 fine point (0.4) pens plus a reusable machine mat and 1 roll. Wannabe Cricuteers will be delighted to find this under the tree!

(opens in new tab) Cricut Explore ™ 3: was £299.99 now £249.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Compatible with 6 tools for cutting, scoring, and writing, this machine can cut more than 100 materials including vinyl, card stock, poster board, and more. Plus it's 2x faster compared to the Cricut Explore Air 2.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker ™ 3: was £429.99 now £367.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) One for the pros, this is the ultimate smart cutting machine. It cuts 300 materials up to 2x faster compared to the Original Cricut Maker. It's compatible with 13 different tools for cutting and boasts 10x the cutting force compared to Cricut Explore Air 2.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Cricut Mug Press: was £179.99 now £159.99 | Amazon It's easy to create professional-quality, personalised mugs with the Cricut Mug Press. Simply create your design using Cricut Infusible Ink materials, attach it to your mug, and the machine will do the rest, with no manual temperature or pressure settings.

Whether you're an experienced maker ready to upgrade your craft kit for some serious gadgetry or just a wannabe crafter looking for the right tools to get you started, there's a Cricut machine for everyone.

I don't know about you, but I can definitely think of someone whose face will light up when they find this under the Christmas tree. Chances are it'll end up a brilliance value gift too as they'll no doubt keep me well stocked with personalised gifts forever after!