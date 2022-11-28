Get your festive tipples sorted with these incredible Cyber Monday alcohol deals on everything from Aperol to Baileys

These Cyber Monday alcohol deals will save you up to 25% on festive favorite booze, from Prosecco and Aperol sets to massive savings on the best-selling Malfy flavored gins

The Christmas prep is now in full swing and thanks to the Cyber Monday deals you can find all the festive must-haves on sale! Whether you're on the hunt for chocolate deals (opens in new tab) or perhaps Argos' best-selling air fryer (opens in new tab), there are still some incredible bargains to be found this week, especially on alcohol! Right now, you can find discounts on brands like Malfy Gin and Jack Daniels at Amazon - plus, you can even scoop the viral M&S Snow Globes gins on sale (opens in new tab)!

One of the most essential buys come Christmas time are of course the flavored liqueurs and bottles of bubbly for your holiday parties and Christmas meals. And thankfully, there are currently some very tempting deals across all the must-have brands, from retailers like Amazon, Morrisons and M&S.

Christmas can be a very expensive time of year, so it's a good idea to make the most of these deals while you can, and we've rounded up some of the best savings below...

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals

(opens in new tab) Malfy Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit flavoured gin: was £28.35 now £21.50 (save £6.85) | Amazon (opens in new tab) Right now you can save 24% off Malfy's pink grapefruit gin, which is the perfect flavor to incorporate into all your favorite classic gin cocktails (opens in new tab)! This gin in particular features a mix of fruity grapefruit and botanical flavors with a hint of rich juniper.

(opens in new tab) Malfy Con Arancia Sicilian Blood Orange gin: was £28.35 now £21.50 (save £6.85) | Amazon (opens in new tab) Right now you can save 24% off on this orange-flavored Malfy gin. This fruity drink would make the perfect gift for any gin-lover, thanks to its ornate glass bottle and is also the ideal tipple for anyone who already loves an Aperol Spritz.

(opens in new tab) Aperol Spritz - Aperol Aperitivo with Cinzano Prosecco: was £24.99 now £19.50 save (£5.49) | Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £5 off this Aperol and prosecco combo. Inside you get everything you need to make the perfect Aperol Spritz (opens in new tab), which thanks to its bubbly and orangey flavor, is the ultimate festive tipple.

(opens in new tab) Aperol Spritz Gift Pack with 2 Aperol Spritz glasses: was £25 now £21.25 (£3.75) | Amazon (opens in new tab) This Aperol gift set is also included in Amazon's Cyber deals. It comes with a bottle of Aperol liqueur and two Aperol cocktail glasses, making it the perfect gift for any die-hard Aperol Spritz fan.

(opens in new tab) Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey gift tin: was £28 now £21.70 (£6.30) | Amazon (opens in new tab) You can save 23% off this Jack Daniel's gift tin, which features a 70cl bottle of Tennesse Honey that can be combined with either lemonade or cola, for a sweet and bubbly beverage!

(opens in new tab) Baileys Original Irish Cream: was £22 now £12.99 (save £9.01) | Morrisons (opens in new tab) Right now you can also save £9 at Morrison's on Bailey's classic Irish Cream, which is arguably one of the most festive drinks! Best served over ice!



(opens in new tab) Smirnoff Premium Vodka: was £19 now £16.99 (save £2.01) | Morrisons (opens in new tab) You can also save £2 on Swirnoff's original vodka at Morrison's, which is ideal for martinis and simple vodka and cokes!



Along with all the fantastic alcohol deals, you can still find massive Cyber savings on everything from the Our Place Every Pan (opens in new tab) to discounts on premium perfumes, from Dior to Gucci (opens in new tab). Happy shopping!