1 ice cube tray, pancake mix, and this time-saving hack for busy morning breakfasts

As all parents know, getting kids to sit down to eat anything can be a military operation, before you throw in having to rush out the door for the school run.

We've rounded up the best breakfast recipes but this amazing hack by Feel Good Foodie, aka Yumna Jawad, goes one step further and will transform your morning routine.

These freezer pancake cubes from TikTok user @feelgoodfoodie can save you time and energy - and help you survive busy mornings when you're rushing around trying to get the kids out the door for school.

Yumna, who has racked up over 1.9 million followers on the app thanks to her quick and easy recipes, says in the video: “You can make them with any pancake batter you like. Pour the batter into an ice tray mould and add toppings like berries, chocolate chips bananas, or coconut.

“Then freeze them for up to three months and you take them out on any busy morning.

She adds: "When you’re ready to cook them, remove as many as you’d like and cook normally, but just be sure to give them a little bit of extra time. So good!”

Here's how to make freezer pancake cubes...

Feel Good Foodie's freezer pancake cubes

Method:

1. Start by making your preferred pancake batter with a basic recipe that typically includes flour, eggs, milk, and sugar.

2. Mix all the ingredients until you have a smooth batter.

3. Use an ice cube tray and spoon the batter into the individual compartments of the ice cube tray, filling each one about 2/3 full.

4. Let it freeze completely, which usually takes a few hours or overnight.

5. Once the batter is frozen solid, carefully remove the ice cube tray from the freezer. Gently push on the bottom of each compartment to pop out the pancake batter ice cubes. As it melts on the pan, you’ll have the perfect size to cook and enjoy!

