The 20 ‘annoying’ things that stop parents organising summer family days out, according to a new poll

Heading out for a family day trip in the summer holidays should be fun, shouldn't it? But a new survey has revealed the 20 things parents dread about them.

Keeping kids entertained over the long six-weeks break from school is a challenge, to say the least. Of course, the best outdoor toys can keep them occupied for a while, but inevitably, you'll want to get them out the house at some point to enjoy the summer sun and let them blow off some steam.

But whether you make the most of the free National Trust tickets currently on offer, or head for a different but equally fun day out, it's likely that you'll encounter something to spoil, or at least tarnish, your trip.

From aggressive seagulls at the beach and sand-filled sandwiches, to annoying wasps and traffic jams, a new survey of 1,000 parents has revealed that 32% of them would rather stay home during the holidays to avoid the 'annoying' gripes that they say ruin their lovely days out as a family.

"Day trips with the kids can be a great way to relax and explore, but they often come with certain frustrations which is something we've seen through the research," DFS, who ran the study told WalesOnline of their findings. "Staying at home can also come with a sense of guilt for parents, but it shouldn't.

"Despite there being mounting pressures from the likes of social media and other fellow mums and dads, activities at home and a bit of time spent on the sofa might be just what you and your children need," they added.

And their research backs this up. While 47% of the parents surveyed said that they felt the need to cram the break with action-filled getaways due to pressure from social media, a massive 79% also believed that staying at home and relaxing as a family was the perfect chance to regroup and spend quality time together.

In fact, 45% of the parents surveyed said that some of their favourite summer-holiday memories with their kids happened in the comfort of their own homes, with 33% sharing that the lack of stress on these days was just what they, and their kids, needed.

In addition, the parents said that they observed tonnes of benefits from their children spending time at home, sharing that it created stronger family bonds, made the kids happier as they played in their rooms, on their tablets, or in the garden, and that they seemed more relaxed staying in than they did after a hectic day out.

20 'most annoying' aspects of summer day trips for parents

Expensive entry fees for attractions

Long queues (for attractions or rides/ fish and chip shop etc.)

Sudden changes in weather (e.g., unexpected rain)

Not being able to find anywhere to park

Getting stuck in traffic during blazing heat

Wasps buzzing around picnics

Finding clean and accessible toilets

Overpriced ice creams

Nowhere to sit down

Sand getting everywhere

Car issues including a flat tire or breakdown

Having to lug around heavy picnic stuff/cool boxes

Sunburn

Limited or no shade on hot days

Realising when you get there you’ve forgotten something

Kids getting bored during the drive

Getting lost/missing a turning off a motorway

Greedy seagulls

Sand in your sandwiches

