Free National Trust Family Pass - how to claim yours

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The National Trust is giving away FREE Family Day Passes granting entry to historic properties and venues around the UK this autumn.

Thinking ahead and browsing for things to do with kids (opens in new tab) during the half-term holiday? Look no further because family days out with the National Trust (opens in new tab) will cost you nothing with a FREE National Trust Family Day Pass.

In recognition of the fact that 'everyone needs nature' and Autumn is full of wonder, the National Trust is offering families a free visit to selected properties and venues until the end of November.

And if you’re already a National Trust member, you can use your free National Trust ticket to bring along a friend or family member.

Is National Trust giving away free tickets?

Yes!

The free National Trust Family Day Pass (opens in new tab) allows for up to 2 adults (those aged 18 and over) and 4 children (aged 5-17 years) to enter a National Trust site for free. Under 5s receive free admission at National Trust properties.

How to claim FREE National Trust tickets

Head to the National Trust website and complete the online form (opens in new tab) to apply for your free visit tickets. Successful applicants will be sent an electronic ticket.

There are limits on the number of free National Trust tickets available - so don't hang about if you plan to claim yours.

A post shared by nationaltrust (@nationaltrust) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

You must be 18 or over to claim free National Trust visit tickets. Each ticket is single-use and valid at National Trust properties until November 30 2022.

The promotion is open until the limited number of tickets have been distributed or until 30 November 2022.

Do you need to book to use free National Trust tickets?

Some properties require you to book in advance of your visit.

Check the property’s website as you are not guaranteed entry at those sites if you haven't booked.

If your chosen National Trust property requires you to pre-book, use the code AUTUMNCAMPAIGN instead of ‘membership number’ during the booking process.

Are the National Trust free tickets available to all?

Yes, although some exclusions (opens in new tab) apply.

The free National Trust tickets are valid from Monday - Sunday at participating properties within the advertised opening hours. You cannot use them at National Trust events where a separate charge is made.

Only one entry per email address and one entry per household is permitted.

Duplicate entries will not be valid.

The ticket is for entry only and excludes car parking charges except at National Trust venues where parking is included in the admission price.

The National Trust is encouraging visitors to use the hashtag #EveryoneNeedsNature to share their autumn adventures.