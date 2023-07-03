3 everyday items and just a few minutes to make this genius DIY travel colouring case - and it'll keep kids entertained for hours

If your value your sanity, then you won't leave the house without a bag full of paper and pens to keep kids quiet during meals out, road trips and holidays.

We've rounded up easy crafts for kids but this amazing hack by Doodle & Stitch goes one step further and will entertain your little ones for hours (and get rid of some household clutter at the same time).

Make good use of old plastic DVD cases you have gathering dust by transforming them into individual travel drawing sets! And as each colouring case has its own pack of paper and pencils, you can avoid the usual arguments between siblings about having to share. The kids can even personalise the outside of the case and decorate them how they see fit.

All you need to get started is an old DVD case, some cardboard, fabric or felt, colouring pencils, white paper, glue and scissors or a sharp knife. Then follow these three easy steps to create your own portable colouring case.

Here's how to do it...

Doodle & Stitch's DIY travel colouring case

Step 1:

Remove the circular DVD holder on the inside of the case to make a flat surface. Use a sharp knife to make a hold in the case at the edge of the raised circle, and then carefully cut it out with scissors. Try to avoid cutting the clear plastic on the outside of the box.

Step 2:

Cut a sheet of card to the same size as the right hand side of the DVD case. Cut a piece of felt or fabric to the same width as the card, but only half the height. Use glue or glue gun around the three edges of the felt or fabric and stick it to the card, creating a pocket. This is where the colouring pencils will go.

Step 3:

Cut some white paper the same size as the left hand side of the case, then push it underneath the two plastic tabs to hold it in place. Add your colouring pencils to the pocket and your DIY travel colouring kit is finished.

