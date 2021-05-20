35 crafts for kids that are fun, easy and will keep them entertained

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy crafts for kids are far from boring and so simple to do.

Parents are always on the lookout for fun things to do with kids, especially at weekends or during the school holidays.

Whilst we love to get the children out and about, or invested in some kid-friendly outdoor crafts, the weather doesn’t always allow it, putting a dampener on our ready-made plans. With this in mind, we’ve created a handy list of indoor children’s craft ideas that will save any long wet weekend.

More engaging than a kids movie on Netflix, and less messy than some fun science experiments for kids, our crafts for kids are also easy to do – so it doesn’t matter if you’re a complete craft beginner or already a creative pro.

Easy crafts for kids:

1. Make play dough from scratch

There’s something quite therapeutic about moulding fresh play dough into shapes, for both little and older ones. And you don’t have to nip to the shops to buy some, with our easy play dough recipe as good (if not better and cheaper) than the shop-bought kind. You might even feel the need to get creative with these fabulous ideas on what to do with the play dough, once you’ve made it.

Get the method: Our best play dough recipe plus 7 fun things to make

2. How to make a chatterbox (otherwise known as a fortune teller)

With just a simple piece of coloured paper you can make a chatterbox, offering hours of fun. A playground favourite, kids will love decorating this toy and playing it with all their friends and family members.

Get the method: How to make a chatterbox

3. How to make stickers

Who doesn’t love a good sticker? With this easy craft, ideal for a rainy day afternoon, you can learn how to make stickers at home and decorate all the bits around your home.

Get the method: How to make stickers

4. How to make a lava lamp with children

Making a lava lamp might seem like a big step forward if you’re not a keen crafter. But this tutorial to make a lava lamp with children is really easy to follow and with just a couple of specialist materials, plus some regular kitchen items, you can get involved in this exciting activity.

Get the method: How to make a lava lamp with children

5. How to make a face mask

Current circumstances have meant face masks are compulsory across the country. But instead of forking out for one, why don’t you create one with you kids? Recycle an old (clean) snazzy-patterned sock and whip this up in a quick five minutes. This is definitely one of our most fun and practical crafts for kids.

Get the method: How to make a face mask from a sock

6. How to make a rainbow wand

Making a rainbow wand is a fun activity to get involved with, as at the end you have a toy that kids can play dress-up with for hours. Customise your own using glitter card and rainbow ribbons!

Get the method: How to make a rainbow wand

7. How to make rainbow decorations

Another popular craft activity using rainbows, this one is one of our easiest activities and only requires some basic craft supplies.

Get the method: How to make your own rainbow decorations

8. Toilet paper tube crafts

Toilet paper tube crafts are some of our favourites, because they’re so easy to do and perfect for kids of all ages. Whether you want to make decorative items for the house or a fun game to play with little ones, there’s not a lot you can’t do with an old toilet paper tube and some basic crafting supplies.

Get the method: Toilet paper tube crafts

9. How to tie dye t-shirts

Another one of our colourful crafts for kids. Why not transform an old white tee into a tie-dye creation? Kids love rainbows and this fun activity will create a one-of-a-kind design that they can proudly show off amongst friends

Get the method: How to tie dye t-shirts

10. How to make a rainbow sun catcher

Another one of our fantastic rainbow decorations, this rainbow sun catcher is the perfect decorative piece for any child’s bedroom. In the height of the summer, it will catch the light and send colourful beams around the room and in the winter, they can remember the colours of the summer.

Get the method: How to make a rainbow sun catcher

11. How to make pen pots out of a plastic bottle

If kids are looking for a special something to make for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or a family member’s birthday, then this pen pot holder is ideal.

Get the method: How to make pen pots from plastic bottles

12. How to make paper hats

These quirky paper hats can be made out of anything from old newspapers to left-over wrapping paper. They’re great for incorporating into games and dressing up, as you can make whatever design takes your child’s fancy.

Get the method: How to make a paper hat

13. Make a piñata for your next party

This fish piñata is a great craft to do your child and will go down a storm at any upcoming birthday parties. Just keep an eye on your kid and any sweets that go ‘missing’ during the making process…

Get the method: How to make a pinata

14. Turning a paper plate into a rainbow

This cute crafting activity makes for a fun few hours and at the end of it, you have a wonderful decorative piece for your home. Made popular in the last couple of months, you can string these up in the window of your home to send a positive message to passersby.

Get the method: How to turn a paper plate into a rainbow

15. How to make a toy box kitchen

Little ones love imitating their parents and playing cook in the kitchen. So why not recreate a colourful play one from a couple of old shoe boxes? You can finish it off with some cheap kids play pots and pans from Amazon or they can always borrow the ones already found in your kitchen cupboards.

Get the method: How to make a toy box kitchen

16. How to make dreamcatchers

Children love getting creative with beads and feathers. And this dreamcatcher is the perfect accessory to hang in their bedrooms too. Help them construct their own with some paper plates, string and a little imagination.

Get the method: How to make dreamcatchers

17. Vegetable printing

Vegetable printing will be something any crafty kid will love. Plus it’s a great way to use up any uneatable fruit and vegetables from the fridge. Simply get your template, paint and material ready, then you’re good to go! We love this heart-shaped potato print bunting in particular.

Get the method: How to do vegetable printing

18. How to make hair scrunchies

This is one craft that older children will love, as they can customise their own scrunchies to their heart’s content with a bright array of patterns and colours. Using their favourite materials and this handy tutorial, you can learn how to make your own scrunchy.

Get the method: How to make hair scrunchies

19. Funny face frames

These wacky picture frames make you the subject of a painting, using materials from any standard craft box. Create your favourite characters or otherworldly creatures, all from the comfort of your own front room.

Watch the video and get the method: How to make funny-face frames

20. Create your own pebble people

Who doesn’t have old pebbles from the beach or stones from the garden lying around? Instead of letting them get under your feet, get your kids to make them into fun characters – or even portraits of your family. Along with the pebbles, all you need is a couple of pots of paint and a bit of inspiration!

Get the method: Pebble people craft

21. How to make paper mache

Spend the weekend creating an amazing paper mache creation – one of our easy crafts for kids. There’s plenty of cutting and sticking to do with this one, so some adult supervision is recommended.

Get the method: How to paper mache

22. How to make rainbow streamers

With this simple tutorial on how to make your own rainbow streamers, you can turn a toilet roll tube into a fun toy that kids of all ages will love. Or display the streamers in your windows for the sunlight to catch the tissue paper and send amazing colours around the room.

Get the method: How to make rainbow streamers

23. How to create your own dinosaur

If you’ve got a little one that loves these prehistoric beasts, then you’re in luck. They can create their own weird and wonderful creatures with this dinosaur craft.

Get the method: How to make a paper dinosaur

24. Make your own puppet theatre

This puppet theatre will keep any little (or big!) one entertained for hours. Behind the mysterious curtain, they can create their own stories and characters, practice and rehearse, before putting on the big show to you.

Get the method: How to make a puppet theatre

25. Make your own elephant’s feet

To make these nifty elephant’s feet you’ll need some large tin cans and plenty of paint. If you’ve just painted a room recently, even better! Use the old paint cans to create this excellent crafting project and let your little ones bring their dreams of stomping across the savanna to life.

Watch the video and get the method here: How to make elephant’s feet with tin cans

26. Create your own tin can kites

Another of our tin based crafts for kids. These tin can kites will brighten up any dull day. And with a cupboard full of tinned goods, you’re bound to have a few spare cans lying around at the moment. Get your child to put them to good use with splatterings of paint and lots of ribbon.

Get the method: How to make neon kites by recycling old tin cans

27. Adorable Easter pom-pom animals

With Easter just around the corner, there is no better time to get to crafting. And these pom-pom animals are a great place to start. Create your own farmyard and have all the fun with this easy and unique idea. It’s bound to get the kids excited for all that chocolate coming their way!

Get the method: How to make adorable Easter pom pom animals

28. How to make a bug hotel

This is the perfect craft for any green fingered kids out there who love to get messy in the garden.

Get the method: How to make a bug hotel

29. Craft your own fans out of wrapping paper

These paper fans make gorgeous decorations for your home. They’re so colourful and with the opportunity to make them out of any design of paper that takes your fancy, your little one will be spoilt for choice.

Get the method: How to make pretty paper fans

30. Create calming glitter jars

These glitter jars are one of our most therapeutic crafts for kids. Have you child choose their favourite colour and create their own in five easy steps.

Get the method: How to make glitter jars

31. Make your own sunshine

Whatever the weather, you can create your own sunshine with one of our easiest crafts for kids. If there’s been a birthday party recently, you might have a couple of these going spare – just get the paint out for a fun, sunny afternoon of crafting.

Get the method: How to make a paper-plate sun

32. How to make an egg-box bus

Never under-estimate a good old-fashioned egg-box craft creation. We’ve come up with 10 different things you can create with them, including this bright egg-box bus that’ll keep your child busy for an afternoon or two.

Get the method: 10 things to make with egg boxes

33. How to make a paper boat

Much like the paper hats, these paper boats are a really fun and inventive way to use up any old newspaper or wrapping paper. Create unique designs with as many different colours and patterns as you like, then set sail.

Get the method: How to make a paper boat

34. How to make paper guns (that shoots)

Any budding cowboy or cowgirl of the house needs a pistol to re-enact their wild west adventures. Follow our easy tutorial to create a gun from paper that actually shoots out counters.

Get the method: How to make a paper gun that shoots

35. How to make Wanda the Witch

It might not quite be Halloween yet, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t getting spooky! With just some basic craft materials and a wooden spoon, your child can have their own witchy friend to keep them company.

Get the method: How to make Wanda the witch