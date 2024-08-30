4 phrases to help kids settle on first day back at school, according to a child development expert

The first day back at school can be a struggle for kids, but one child development expert has revealed the phrases parents can use to make the transition easier.

Even when armed with the best new school shoes to boost their confidence, heading back to school after the long, luscious summer holidays can be difficult for kids. Whether it's school run meltdowns or just a teary goodbye, it's natural for them to worry a little bit about getting back into lessons.

So what can parents do to make the transition a little bit easier? Thankfully, it's quite easy to reduce kids' feelings of 'separation anxiety' and it can be done with just a few simple phrases to help them reframe their thinking.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Siggie Cohen, a child development specialist with over 35 years of experience working with children and families, shared her top four phrases to use with kids of all ages when dropping them off at school, or waving goodbye to them from the front door as they head out.

4 phrases to help kids settle in at school

"Who takes care of you at home? I do. We play together, if you need a hug I give you one, if you're thirsty, I give you water. At school, your teacher will help to take care of you. When you're thirsty, you can ask [them] for water. If you're felling a little sad, you can let your teacher know and they will hold your hand." "When you're done crying, what do you think you will do? Maybe play with the..." "There are some new things this year and that might be a little scary. That's ok! Sometimes, new things are a bit scary until we get used to them. Let's see...the teacher is new, yes. But you will still sit on the carpet and raise your hand like before. Some of the kids are new, sure. But you will still play on the swings like before." "Remember your first day last year? Yes, that was a bit scary too in the beginning. And then what happened? Yes, you still did it!"

In the comments, one mum shared another brilliant bit of advice for helping prepare kids who are worried about making new friends. "We’ve been working on 'finding a friend' by noticing things you have in common," she wrote. "[I say to] Look for Elsa, rainbows and kitty cats, and when you notice them on a friends backpack or pencil case, say 'I like Elsa too!' We role play this scenario a lot and she is feeling so much more confident!"

Expert advice can go a long way in making back to school season run that little bit more smoothly. From insight on how to help a highly sensitive child go back to school to the great first day of school traditions to do with your kids, we've got you covered. Plus, teachers have revealed the best ways to get your children back-to-school ready – and shared why you should never pack their bags for them.