8 foods that could harm your child’s teeth, and some are really unexpected

A dentist has revealed the eight surprising food groups that could be harming your child's teeth - and we had no idea about most of them!

It's always been the case that we only really think about our teeth when they're causing us problems. Whether it's experiencing sensitive teeth during pregnancy or watching as your baby's first teeth come through, the pain is hard to ignore.

And there might just be some unlikely causes for that pain. That's because a dentist has shared a list of eight surprising food groups that are harming children's teeth and we had no idea they could have such a huge impact - but if cutting down on them means avoiding tooth ache and sleepless nights, we're ok with that.

Speaking to The Mirror, dentist Dr. Minoo Ghamari revealed, "For many, the focus on diet and oral health is important to establish, to reduce health risks." He added that starting to implement good habits around food and tooth-brushing in childhood is vital when it comes to preventing the development of oral health problems in later life. But what foods do we need to look out for?

1. Citrus fruits. "Citrus fruits, while high in vitamin C, also have a high acidity level which can lead to enamel breakdown if consumed frequently," warns Dr. Ghamari. "This weakening of tooth enamel can contribute to tooth decay if not addressed. While citrus fruits do offer other health benefits, they should be eaten sparingly and children should not have a diet rich in these fruits."

2. Bananas. Dr. Ghamari explains, "Like other sugary foods, bananas can cause cavities if not part of a balanced diet. They can be starchy, causing them to stick to teeth and increase the risk of tooth decay if eaten excessively. Parents should aim for low sugar consumption in their children's diets."

3. Ice cream. "A favourite treat during outings and special occasions, ice cream is typically high in sugar which can lead to tooth decay as it erodes enamel," says Dr. Ghamari.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The sugar in ice cream binds to gums and triggers the release of eroding acids, so it should be given to children sparingly to protect their long-term dental health."

4. Dried fruit. Speaking about the healthy snack, Dr Ghamari says, "The drying process removes water, making these fruits a more concentrated source of sugar compared to their fresh versions. Their sticky nature means they can easily get stuck in children's teeth, allowing sugar to linger and giving bacteria ample time to thrive."

5. Cereal bars. Due to the 'chewy' nature of cereal bars, Dr Ghamari warns against children eating too many of them. He says, "Sticky and chewy foods can easily lodge in the crevices of teeth, preventing saliva from neutralising plaque acid. This can result in tooth decay."

6. Crisps. "High in starch, [crisps] contain carbohydrates which break down into sugars when eaten, which combine with bacteria to produce acids that attack tooth enamel," Dr. Ghamari explains.

7. Bread and pasta. Breads and pastas, Dr. Ghamari says, are made of the same simple starches as crisps and so behave in a similar way in the mouth. "As mentioned, these starches break down into sugars and produce acid which is damaging to teeth long-term," he says.

8. Sugar-free fizzy drinks. It's the healthier version of sugar-filled fizzy drinks, isn't it? Well, there may not be any sugar is these sugar-free fizzy drinks, but the acid in them can still cause damage and erode tooth enamel over time. Dr. Ghamari adds, "Parents should also be wary of any fizzy drinks containing caffeine, as these are not at all recommended for children for a number of health reasons."

There's plenty of surprising health-related benefits and dangers in everyday life for kids. From the ways in which a family ‘teasing’ children about their weight is more damaging than we realised to how joining local sports clubs can benefit more than just kids’ physical health. Plus, is your child a nail-biter? These facts should put them off it.