We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is launching a new Disney range and families will be able to get their hands on beloved storybooks for as little as £1.49.

Aldi is set to launch a new Disney collection – with children’s storybooks from as little as £1.49.

The new collection features three Beauty and the Beast storybooks, four Frozen books plus other Disney favourites including Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan.

So you’ve picked up a pair of the best kid’s pyjamas now it’s time to treat them to the ultimate gift – a bedtime story book.

Children will be able to use their imagination before bedtime as they settle down to read the adventures of some of their most-loved characters and it will help them decide who to dress up as for World Book Day 2021.

These beautifully illustrated tales feature stories based upon your little one’s favourite characters. They’ll devour all 32 pages of each book featuring original illustrations. Treat them to a fun experience and one that will aid in the development of their reading skills. Send your kid off on an imaginary adventure to a place filled with wonder, excitement, and unlimited possibilities.

The stories come after we reported a diverse set of children’s fairytale books are to feature black Rapunzel and Pinocchio.

This new Aldi selling Disney books is part of the low-cost supermarket’s creative and educational Specialbuys and will therefore only be in store for a limited time, while stocks last.

The store is also selling Frozen bedding for just £12.99 for a single duvet cover and £8.99 for a fleece throw for the ultimate bedtime experience. But these are selling fast online so be quick.

It’s a perfect way to do your weekly shop while picking up something educational and fun for homeschooling or if you just want to boost your Disney book collection – for a fraction of the price.

Video of the Week

Like best children’s books, Aldi selling Disney books can be bought individually elsewhere online and we spotted the Beauty and the Beast one selling for £4.10 on Amazon and Waterstones are selling copies at £2.99 – so you’re making a great saving at Aldi in lockdown 3.0.

If you can’t wait until they arrive in store on Thursday, 25th February, then you can order the Beauty and the Beast collection, or the Frozen collection online for £5.96 for each set.

Alternatively, if your child is a Marvel superhero fan there is also a collection of books based on these popular characters.