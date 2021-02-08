World Book Day ideas for a costume that your kid will love

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the big day just around the corner, we’ve got a wealth of World Book Day ideas to inspire your little one’s next costume.

Though this year’s World Book Day will be slightly different under the UK’s third national lockdown – kids can still get in on the fun from the comfort of their own home.

Reading is of course encouraged, as is the chance for children to dress up as their beloved book characters. And what kid doesn’t love the opportunity to show off in costume?

Whilst you can buy World Book Day costumes online this year, we feel half the fun comes from children crafting their own.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up some brilliant book character costume suggestions – from the easy to the slightly more experimental – so there’s no excuses not to miss out on the day.

What day is World Book Day 2021?

One of the best events to foster a love of reading has to be World Book Day, which happens once a year, and encourages children of all ages to dress up as their favourite character from a book.

Every year, World Book Day falls on the same day. It’s always the first Thursday in March, so this year World Book Day is on the 2nd March 2021.

Whilst this year’s event won’t see children back in the classroom, kids can no less enjoy some fun reading-based activities at home. Organisers have added plenty of World Book Day resources for families to download and try together.

They’ve also made sure the traditional World Book Day money off vouchers are available in 2021 too. Just be sure to ask their school about getting your hands on the voucher or check the World Book Day website for further details.

Now, if you’re already in full preparation mode for World Book Day and are looking for World Book Day ideas for a costume for your child, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up the most adorable examples we could find of storybook favourites that we think you and your brood will love. From Frodo Baggins to Pippi Longstocking, you’re sure to find an option your child will be excited to make and wear.

Click through our gallery to see our favourite examples of creative costume genius. Also, don’t forget to send us your own pictures of your children in their World Book Day costumes via our Facebook Page.

We’d also love to know what your child’s favourite book or character is. Leave us a comment in the box below and you never know, you might find it in our list of favourite children’s books in the future.