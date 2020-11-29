Best kids’ pyjamas: cosy and cute nightwear for boys and girls

‘If you’re on the lookout for the best kids pyjamas, you’ve come to the right place. After scouring some of our favourite high street retailers, supermarkets and independent brands, we’ve curated an edit of the cutest PJs for young children.
In our round-up you will find – amongst others – Marvel styles your tiny heroes will love, pretty jungle prints, friendly dinosaurs, a frilly fairy two-piece and some classic check options. Your little ones will be more than happy to snuggle up in bed wearing something from this selection of charming nightwear, and you won’t be able to resist taking a pic for grandma. What’s more, happy children are arguably easier to put to bed, in case you needed any help with the (notoriously tricky) bedtime routine.
There’s even eco-friendly organic cotton sets that mums and dad will appreciate, fleecy numbers to keep kids cosy in winter and onesies for kids who like to keep things simple. Basically, pyjamas to suit just about everyone.
Here at GoodtoKnow we offer plenty of shopping tips for kidswear and babywear, as well as toys and devices. For example, you may be looking for the best trainers for kids, or you’re in need of some fun wellies for kids so they don’t ruin their shoes. Or you might need some help deciding on electronic devices, such as choosing tablets for kids – whatever you need to know head over to our children’s features for advice.
But, for now, treat your kids to a perfect pair of PJs. Scroll down to shop some of the best styles around.
Shop our edit of the best kids’ pyjamas
Heirloom Collection Boys’ Check Print Pyjamas
For the sweetest of sleeps, checked pyjamas are always a win-win. They're soft, cosy and a bestseller.
£22, John Lewis
Fairy Frill Pyjamas
The most adorable fairy pyjamas can be found at The White Company. For ages 1-12 years, this long sleeved trouser set is ideal for winter nights.
£22, The White Company
Sheep Long John Pyjamas
If your little one is having trouble sleeping, get them to count the sheep on their pyjamas. With a brushed cotton inside, these winter warmers will keep kids toasty all night.
From £23, Boden
Yellow Gingham Short Pyjamas
For a more traditional feel, opt for a collared set. This sunshine yellow shorts and shirt pairing is a treat and perfect for warmer nights.
£18, JoJo Maman Bébé
Snuggle Pyjamas
Bulk buy PJs with this handy three pack in ages 9 months to 8 years. The bright colours and dinosaurs are sure to get a thumbs up.
From £25, Next
Heart Onesie
Onesies definitely don't come with an age limit – adults love them, too. This heart print is available for ages 1-10 years.
From £7, George at Asda
Girls Disney 101 Dalmatians Pyjamas & Robe Set
The perfect pressie for a newborn to 12 months, this 'dream big, little one' 101 Dalmatians pyjama set with matching robe is a must buy.
£15, Matalan
Cotton Dinosaur Print Pyjama Set
Bring some fun to the night time routine with these rawsome dinosaur print PJs.
£7.50, Marks and Spencer
Marvel Spider Man pyjamas
Kids will feel their Spidey senses tingling when they don this cool pair of Spider Man PJs.
From £10, Matalan
Lemon Print Cotton Pyjamas
This premium pair of pyjamas is perfect for gifting. From luxury nightwear brand Yolke, Little Yolke is the mini-me collection of matching styles.
£70, Yolke Girl
Classic Safari Pyjamas
From the Friends of Joules edit, we can't get enough of this gorgeous jungle print pyjama set. Unisex, hand-illustrated and machine washable, adults will appreciate them as much as the kids.
£39.95, Joules
Mini Me Christmas Red Tartan Pyjamas
This red tartan check will brighten up wintry evenings and keep your little ones warm as toast.
From £8, Tu at Sainsbury's
Bing Pink Pyjamas and Book Set
If you know a kid who is obsessed with Bing then these are the pair to treat them to. Covered in cute characters, it also comes with a Bing book as part of a gift set.
£9, George at Asda
Organic Pyjamas
Made from 100% organic cotton, these PJs are available in sizes 6 months to 5 years and come in 9 other designs, including Grid (pictured), Stripe and Shapes.
£20, Kindly