Best kids’ pyjamas: cosy and cute nightwear for boys and girls

If there's anything that'll make the little ones want to get ready for bedtime, it's new PJs. Here's our pick of the best kids' pyjamas.
Becky Joiner-O'Riordan
    • ‘If you’re on the lookout for the best kids pyjamas, you’ve come to the right place. After scouring some of our favourite high street retailers, supermarkets and independent brands, we’ve curated an edit of the cutest PJs for young children.

    In our round-up you will find – amongst others – Marvel styles your tiny heroes will love, pretty jungle prints, friendly dinosaurs, a frilly fairy two-piece and some classic check options. Your little ones will be more than happy to snuggle up in bed wearing something from this selection of charming nightwear, and you won’t be able to resist taking a pic for grandma. What’s more, happy children are arguably easier to put to bed, in case you needed any help with the (notoriously tricky) bedtime routine.

    There’s even eco-friendly organic cotton sets that mums and dad will appreciate, fleecy numbers to keep kids cosy in winter and onesies for kids who like to keep things simple. Basically, pyjamas to suit just about everyone.

    But, for now, treat your kids to a perfect pair of PJs. Scroll down to shop some of the best styles around.

    Shop our edit of the best kids’ pyjamas

    John Lewis & Partners pyjamas
    Heirloom Collection Boys’ Check Print Pyjamas

    For the sweetest of sleeps, checked pyjamas are always a win-win. They're soft, cosy and a bestseller.

    £22, John Lewis

    the white company pyjamas
    Fairy Frill Pyjamas

    The most adorable fairy pyjamas can be found at The White Company. For ages 1-12 years, this long sleeved trouser set is ideal for winter nights.

    £22, The White Company

    Boden pyjamas
    Sheep Long John Pyjamas

    If your little one is having trouble sleeping, get them to count the sheep on their pyjamas. With a brushed cotton inside, these winter warmers will keep kids toasty all night.

    From £23, Boden

    Jojo mama bebe pyjamas
    Yellow Gingham Short Pyjamas

    For a more traditional feel, opt for a collared set. This sunshine yellow shorts and shirt pairing is a treat and perfect for warmer nights.

    £18, JoJo Maman Bébé

    Snuggle Pyjamas Next
    Snuggle Pyjamas

    Bulk buy PJs with this handy three pack in ages 9 months to 8 years. The bright colours and dinosaurs are sure to get a thumbs up.

    From £25, Next

    George at Asda kids onesie
    Heart Onesie

    Onesies definitely don't come with an age limit – adults love them, too. This heart print is available for ages 1-10 years.

    From £7, George at Asda

    Matalan dalmations pyjamas
    Girls Disney 101 Dalmatians Pyjamas & Robe Set

    The perfect pressie for a newborn to 12 months, this 'dream big, little one' 101 Dalmatians pyjama set with matching robe is a must buy.

    £15, Matalan

    Marks and Spencer pyjamas
    Cotton Dinosaur Print Pyjama Set

    Bring some fun to the night time routine with these rawsome dinosaur print PJs.

    £7.50, Marks and Spencer

    Spider Man blue pyjama set Matalan
    Image credit: Matalan
    Marvel Spider Man pyjamas

    Kids will feel their Spidey senses tingling when they don this cool pair of Spider Man PJs.

    From £10, Matalan

    Yolke Girl pyjamas
    Lemon Print Cotton Pyjamas

    This premium pair of pyjamas is perfect for gifting. From luxury nightwear brand Yolke, Little Yolke is the mini-me collection of matching styles.

    £70, Yolke Girl

    Joules pyjamas
    Classic Safari Pyjamas

    From the Friends of Joules edit, we can't get enough of this gorgeous jungle print pyjama set. Unisex, hand-illustrated and machine washable, adults will appreciate them as much as the kids.

    £39.95, Joules

    Tu at Sainsbury's pyjamas
    Image credit: StyleShoots
    Mini Me Christmas Red Tartan Pyjamas

    This red tartan check will brighten up wintry evenings and keep your little ones warm as toast.

    From £8, Tu at Sainsbury's

    George at Asda pyjamas
    Bing Pink Pyjamas and Book Set

    If you know a kid who is obsessed with Bing then these are the pair to treat them to. Covered in cute characters, it also comes with a Bing book as part of a gift set.

    £9, George at Asda

    Organic pyjamas
    Organic Pyjamas

    Made from 100% organic cotton, these PJs are available in sizes 6 months to 5 years and come in 9 other designs, including Grid (pictured), Stripe and Shapes.

    £20, Kindly

