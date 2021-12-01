We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the wake of the new Omicron variant, parents are wondering if schools are closing again and whether the Christmas school term will be affected.

Confirmed cases of the new South African variant Omicron in the UK has understandably had the public worrying. With many wondering if we’ll go back into lockdown during the forthcoming Christmas period as a result.

Previous lockdowns resulted in school closures and parents homeschooling their children in an effort to reduce the virus transmission. But with Boris Johnson increasing the availability of booster Covid jabs and speeding up the 12-15 year-olds vaccinations plan, it’s hoped that a return to lockdown life could be avoided.

Following Boris Johnson’s latest press conference, the Department of Education offered up new information on what the current coronavirus stance means for schools.

Are schools closing again due to Covid?

For now it appears that schools will not close early and will remain open throughout December.

The Department of Education has stated that pupils being sent home due to covid should only be done as a “last resort”.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi recognised that news of the Omicron variant “will have understandably caused concern” amidst parents, pupils and staff in education. However, he assured that children studying safely in classrooms was still the DofE’s main priority.

“We are already taking targeted and proportionate action as a precaution while we find out more information about the new variant,” he said. “As we do so, we will continue to prioritise children’s and young people’s education and wellbeing, making sure education and childcare settings are as safe as possible and children continue to benefit from classroom teaching.”

The Department of Education’s stance to stop closing schools again was confirmed again in their updated Schools COVID-19 operational guidance document – shared on November 29.

“COVID-19 continues to be a virus that we learn to live with and the imperative to reduce the disruption to children and young people’s education remains,” they state. “Our priority is for you to deliver face-to-face, high-quality education to all pupils.”

Whilst school attendance remains mandatory, new COVID safety protocols have been put in place in schools in response to the Omicron variant. These guidelines came into effect as of November 30, and include the re-introduction of face masks in schools.

What are the new Covid guidelines in schools?

Increased testing, self-isolation from contact with positive Omicron cases and mandatory face masks in communal areas are the government’s new Covid guidelines currently in place in schools across the UK. And it is hoped that following their advice will help stop schools closing again.

The measures issued by the Department of Education apply to both staff and students at primary and secondary schools (including sixth form). They also apply to boarding and specialist learning schools, and post-16 education providers and academies.

The department highlighted that their “advice remains subject to change as the situation develops”. This means pupils should continue to follow procedure until the government says otherwise.

Face Masks:

Face masks must be worn by secondary school students when they find themselves out of the classroom.

An email update form the DofE said, “Face coverings should be worn in communal areas in all settings by staff, visitors and pupils or students in Year 7 and above, unless they are exempt.

“Pupils or students (in Year 7 or above) should continue to wear face coverings on public and dedicated school transport, unless they are exempt,” they added.

In primary schools only staff and adult visitors should wear face masks when moving around in corridors and communal areas. Though primary school children are not required to wear a covering in accordance with current national health advice.

The same guidelines apply to those in education in Scotland. Whilst Wales and Northern Ireland have gone one step further. And asked both kids and teachers to wear face masks in classrooms too.

The school guidelines follow new face mask rules on trains, supermarkets and hospitals set out by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister asked that the public go back to wearing face coverings in wake of the Omicron variant.

Isolation:

NHS Test and Trace will be continuing contact tracing in schools. And the new DofE guidelines includes “introducing isolation for 10 days for close contacts of suspected Omicron cases.”

If your child comes into close contact with a suspected case, parents will be alerted by Test and Trace. They will be told to self-isolate and book a PCR test – with further instructions on what to do next.

Apart from this, much of the same isolation rules apply:

Staff and students who test positive on a lateral flow test must get themselves a PCR test. They must isolate until they receive the PCR test result (even if no symptoms show). And if positive, should then start an isolation period of 10 days. After this date, they may then return to school.

Pupils do not need to self-isolate if someone in there household has Covid-19 that is not a suspected or confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

And similarly, they don’t need to self-isolate if they’ve come into contact with someone who has Covid-19. (that is not a suspected or confirmed case of the Omicron variant).

Lateral Flow tests:

Increased testing in schools will take place in January 2022. The DofE said this would “help reduce transmission after a period of social mixing” over the festive season.

As a result, headteachers must ensure plentiful lateral flow test supplies. So that all pupils can be given one upon their return to school in the new year.

“We understand that this is a significant additional ask but testing continues to play a vital role in keeping Covid-19 out of schools,” said the Department of Education in an email to schools. This is turn will help any future possibility of schools closing again due to covid outbreaks.

Are school Christmas events still going ahead?

The Department of Education have not ruled out nativities, plays or Christmas concerts in December 2021. Instead, they have clarified that the decision is down to the school itself on whether the event will go ahead.

If the play or concert does go ahead, they’ve asked schools to increase fresh air flow in the area where visitors will gather. Be that by opening windows and doors or proper ventilation systems.

Parents can also play their part by taking a lateral flow test before attending. To make sure that they are negative and will not be spreading the infection whilst watching.

