Who are the new Cabinet ministers? Boris Johnson's July Cabinet reshuffle

After suffering mass resignations, Boris Johnson has had to act quickly to put a Government back together. Find out here who the new Cabinet ministers are.

July has been a tough month for the Conservative party already. Giving into mounting pressure, Boris Johnson announced his resignation (opens in new tab) after a huge number of ministers quit (opens in new tab) their roles in the Cabinet.

There are a lot of questions hanging in the air following Johnson's departure, from who will replace him and when he will leave, to how many Cabinet ministers are there and who will be taking over the vacant roles. Read on to find who has been appointed as a Cabinet minister in the recent reshuffle.

Who are the new Cabinet ministers?

The five new Cabinet ministers are Greg Clarke, James Cleverly, Kit Malthouse Robert Buckland and Shailesh Vara. The new appointees will be replacing: Simon Hart and Brandon Lewis, who both resigned; Steve Barclay and Nadhim Zahawi, who were appointed to new positions; and Michael Gove, who was sacked.

Though Boris Johnson has confirmed his intention to resign, he will remain as Prime Minister until a Conservative leader has been appointed to replace him in Autumn. After the exodus of ministers and aides from his Government, he has had to work quickly to pull together a functioning government.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Clark - Levelling Up Secretary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously: Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from July 2016 to July 2019.

Greg Clarke has replaced Michael Gove, who was sacked on July 6, as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. He was first elected as the MP for Royal Tunbridge Wells in 2005, and has been in the Cabinet before, under Theresa May, as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

His other previous government roles include minister for Cities from July 2011 until September 2012, Financial Secretary to the Treasury from September 2012 until October 2013, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office from October 2013 until March 2015, minister for Universities and Science from July 2014 until May 2015 and Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government from May 2015 until July 2016.

On Twitter, Clark said (opens in new tab) of his appointment "We have a duty to ensure that the country has a functioning government in the weeks ahead. Having been Secretary of State at the Communities department before, I will do my best to provide stability, good governance and accountability to Parliament at this important time."

James Cleverly - Education Secretary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously: Minister of State for Europe and North America.

James Cleverly has replaced Michelle Donelan. Donelan, who replaced Nadhim Zahawi after he was promoted to Chancellor of the Exchequer, had the role of Education Secretary for just one day before she resigned.

Cleverly was first elected as the Conservative MP for Braintree in May 2015, and has been in the Cabinet before, as Minister without Portfolio, until February 2020 when he was appointed as Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa. He became Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America in December 2021, before being appointed Minister of State for Europe and North America in February 2022.

Kit Malthouse - Duchy of Lancaster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously: Minister of State in the Home Office and Ministry of Justice.

Kit Malthouse has replaced Steve Barclay as Duchy of Lancaster, after Barclay was appointed as Health Secretary following Sajid Javid's resignation. Malthouse was elected as Conservative MP for North West Hampshire in 2015, and was deputy mayor for policing when Boris Johnson was Mayor of London.

His other previous roles in government include Minister of State for Crime, Policing and the Fire Service; Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice; and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Family Support, Housing and Child Maintenance at the Department of Work and Pensions.

Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab), Malthouse said he thinks the PM has 'made the right decision' by resigning, adding "The Prime Minister has asked me to be Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to guide the Cabinet Office and provide stability during this period and I will try my best to do so."

Robert Buckland - Welsh Secretary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously: Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice from July 2019 to September 2021.

Robert Buckland is replacing Simon Hart as Welsh Secretary, who resigned on July 6. Buckland is Welsh and was born in Llanelli, but is the Conservative MP for South Swindon since first being elected in 2010.

Previously he was Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice and he was appointed as Solicitor General in 2014. He also served as Chairman of the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission from 2011 to 2014 and was elected Joint Secretary of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee of Backbenchers in 2012.

Shailesh Vara - Northern Ireland Secretary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously: Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office from July 2018 to November 2018.

Shailesh Vara has been appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary after Brandon Lewis resigned. Vara is Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire and was first elected to Parliament in 2005.

He has previously served as a Minister for Northern Ireland, a Minister for Justice, a Minister in the Department for Work and Pensions and as a Government Whip. When working for the Northern Ireland Office, Vara resigned after 11 months over the proposed Brexit agreement.

Shailesh Vara said on Twitter (opens in new tab) that it is a 'huge privilege' to be returning to the Northern Ireland Office, adding "Having served previously in the Department I recognise the immense contribution of Northern Ireland, and its people, to the UK and I look forward to representing those interests at the Cabinet table."

Remaining cabinet ministers:

Dominic Raab MP - Deputy Prime Minister (opens in new tab) , Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Nadhim Zahawi MP - Chancellor of the Exchequer

Elizabeth Truss MP - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs; Minister for Women and Equalities

Priti Patel MP - Secretary of State for the Home Department

Ben Wallace MP - Secretary of State for Defence

Nadine Dorries MP - Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP - Minister of State (Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency)

Steve Barclay MP - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Kwasi Kwarteng MP - Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Alok Sharma MP - COP26 President

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP - Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade

Thérèse Coffey MP - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

George Eustice MP - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Grant Shapps MP - Secretary of State for Transport

Alister Jack MP - Secretary of State for Scotland

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park - Leader of the House of Lords, Lord Privy Seal

