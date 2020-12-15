We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Asda is making a key change to the way we shop in the run up to Christmas.

The famous British supermarket has announced that they will be stepping up security in all their superstores from 19 December.

The Asda security change comes as the store anticipates brisk trade in the run up to Christmas. With the effects of the pandemic still being felt up and down the country, the supermarket giant is keen to ensure their stores remain as safe as possible while we do our festive food shop.

To help with this, the supermarket will be deploying extra security staff. They will be on the doors of all of its 421 large superstores between 19 and 24 December.

Why is Asda introducing extra security in the run up to Christmas?

The supermarket chain has reportedly said that the new measures are designed to ‘protect colleagues and customers during the busy Christmas shopping period’.

According to the Daily Mail, Roger Burnley, Asda chief executive officer and president has opened up about this. He suggested that: “The festive season is always the busiest time of year for our stores”. And added that “These new measures will help customers to get in and out of our larger stores quickly and safely”.

Burnley explained that Asda are “confident [customers] will continue to play their part by respecting social distancing when they shop.”

How else are Asda helping to promote safe shopping?

The retailer has also supposedly revealed that its Qudini virtual queuing app is also now available across its stores. Automatic counting technology has also been installed in their 100 busiest stores. This is thought to have been designed to control access to the stores and help customers maintain social distancing.

Last week Asda also announced that they will not be opening their doors on Boxing Day.

They have said all of Asda’s 631 stores will close for two days to give as many staff as possible the “opportunity to spend this time with those loved ones”.

With more people than ever choosing to shop online in recent months, the competition for delivery slots has been fierce. Many retailers now have very limited Christmas food delivery slots and some have put buying limits on sell-out products.

In light of this, it seems likely that people might have to to pick up last minute festive items in store. In this case, it’s never been more important to shop safely as the big day approaches.