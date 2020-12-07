We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the festive season just around the corner, M&S have been forced to put a buying limit on their new Christmas gin as it's been flying off the shelves.

Gin fans have been going wild for M&S Snow Globe Gin Liqueur, and bottles have been flying off the shelves after the retailer announced its launch in October. As a result of the hype, shoppers are now limited to two bottles per customer to stop people stockpiling.

The iconic high street favourite has stocked its shelves with all things sparkly, booze-filled and delicious ready for the most wonderful time of the year, with everything from glorious hampers to tonnes of chocolate treats. But it’s undoubtedly the festive gin that has taken shoppers by storm.

These gin liqueurs come in two flavours; clementine and rhubarb, and can be bought in full size bottles or in miniature versions that make perfect stocking fillers or Christmas tree decorations. But if you’re looking to stock up on the sparkly gins, you’ll be disappointed.

A statement on the M&S website now reads, ‘Due to extremely popular demand, we have limited stock available of our clementine gin liqueur and rhubarb gin liqueur in stores.’

Announcing the news on its Instagram page, the retailer wrote, ‘🌟 IT’S BACK!🌟 Our light snow globe gin liqueur, with 23-carat gold leaf and now in a light up bottle! Choose rhubarb or clementine flavour in store now.’

The comments have been flooded with shoppers asking when it’ll be back in stock, and many have taken to other sites to try and get their hands on the coveted Christmas gins. On top of this, overseas shoppers are even asking for the product to be shipped over as it’s unavailable in their countries.

Instagram users have been going wild for the gin, with the post receiving thousands of likes and many raving about the price point at the fact the bottle ‘actually lights up’. It’s definitely a showstopper!

The demand is so high that the £18 gin has been spotted on other buy and sell websites, with people asking for upwards of £50 in exchange for the bottle. But hopefully the new buying limit will make it easier for shoppers to buy the product from M&S stores.

If you do miss out on the chance to grab a bottle this year, the retailer has teased it might come back for Christmas 2021. A comment on the M&S Instagram page reads, ‘at this stage we are unable to say if they will be back next year. However, they have been incredibly popular so there is a high chance they should be back again next year :)’