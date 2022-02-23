We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Baby formula has been recalled over fears it could cause “sepsis and meningitis” in young children after two pathogens were found to cause serious illness.

The manufacturer Abbott has taken the urgent steps to recall the baby formula sold under two brand names because it could cause food poisoning.

This latest recall comes after deodorants were recalled over fears of cancer-causing chemicals, and last year baby food was recalled by supermarkets while some baby formulas have been accused of containing too much sugar.

Batches of Elecare Similac and Alimentum Similac infant formula powers have been withdrawn from sale and people who have bought them are urged to throw them away as it’s feared that traces of Salmonella and Cronobacter sakazakii could be present.

“We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation,” Vicky Assardo, the senior director of global public affairs at Abbott Nutrition, said in a statement.

Salmonella is a food poisoning bug that can cause both vomiting and diarrhoea and it is an illness that can be dangerous to young and vulnerable people.

Meanwhile Cronobacter can cause Spesis – a serious blood infection – or meningitis, causing linings around the brain and spinal cord to swell.

Both products are used for special medical purposes for bottle feeding infants, ordinarily used under medical supervision and since the initial product recall, a further possible pathogen has been identified along with date and batch codes for the affected items.

The common side-effects to watch out for are:

fever

diarrhoea

abdominal cramps

Severe side effects, likely to lead to sepsis or meningitis are:

poor feeding

irritability

temperature changes

jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes)

abnormal breaths and movements

As a precaution, Abbott is recalling the products and has contacted all stores and pharmacies that are supplying these products to remove them from sale.

The baby formula products, batch codes and best before dates affected are:

Elecare Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 28130Z20

Best before October 2022

Elecare Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 29266Z20

Best before December 2022

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 27937Z26

Best before March 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 28123Z26

Best before April 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 29210Z20

Best before May 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 29280Z26

Best before May 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 30283Z26

Best before June 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 30281Z26

Best before June 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 31410Z20

Best before July 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 31411Z20

Best before July 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 33688Z20

Best before September 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 32431Z20

Best before October 2023

Elecare Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 30374Z20

Best before December 2022

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 34929Z20

Best before October 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 35030Z20

Best before November 2023

Elecare Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 32422Z21

Best before February 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 22333Z26

Best before October 2022

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 23443Z26

Best before November 2022

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 25550Z26

Best before January 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 25564Z26

Best before January 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 26867Z26

Best before February 2023

Alimentum Similac

Pack size 400g

Batch code 27936Z26

Best before March 2023

The following formulas NOT subject to this recall are: Isomil, Neosure, and the liquid concentrated and ready-to-feed Similac products.

But anyone who thinks they might have purchased or been prescribed any of the the products prior to the recall are advised NOT to feed it to your baby and return to the place of purchase.

Contact Abbott on 01795 580303 with additional questions, alternatively if you have any concerns about the health of your baby, please seek medical advice.