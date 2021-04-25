Major supermarkets issue urgent recall on cheese, baby food and chocolate over multiple serious health concerns

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Major supermarkets have issued an urgent recall on cheese, baby food, chicken and chocolate over multiple serious health concerns.

Five family favourite supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons – have been forced to recall some of their products recently over fears that they could be contaminated with plastic or contain unidentified ingredients.

Some of the ingredients of the food hasn’t been listed on the packet, prompting allergy concerns, while others may contain pieces of plastic.

This is by no means the first time big name supermarkets have had to issue warnings over certain items. There have recently been recalls from Tesco and Sainsbury’s for baby milk over choking hazard fears and supermarkets recalled yogurt, cake and cereal over metal contamination fears earlier this month.

Which items have been recalled?

10+ Cow & Gate and Aptamil museli

This museli from Cow & Gate and Aptamil has been recalled because some packets might contain apple stalks.

The product was first recalled in January 2021 but was accidentally re-released recently. Apple stalks are not listed on the back of the packet and have the potential to be a serious choking hazard for babies.

The best-before date on the contaminated packets is December 20 2021 and January 4 2022.

President Mini Cheese Selection

The Lactalis McLelland Ltd brand is recalling this set of cheeses (pack size 136.6g) as they may contain nuts, which have not listed on the label.

The use-by-date of the affected packs is May 24 2021 and can have been purchased from any supermarket.

As 2% of children in the UK suffer with a nut allergy, this is a serious health concern.

Morrisons Chocolate Crackles

Morrisons have been forced to recall their own-brand cereal, Chocolate Crackles, as some packs have been found to contain pieces of plastic.

The packets being recalled as those with a best-before date of November 2021.

Naturally due to the choking hazard it presents, food with plastic in it is unsafe to eat.

Asda 2 Chicken Chargills

Due to concerns over salmonella contamination, Asda are recalling their packs of Original Chicken Chargrills.

The potentially contaminated packets have a best-before date of September 5 2022 and a batch code of 31120953.

Similarly to Hepatitis A, Salmonella can be hugely damaging to the body and symptoms include fever, cramps and diarrhoea.

Aldi Harvest Morn Crisp Rice

Packets of Aldi’s Harvest Morn Crisp Rice are being recalled because some have been found to contain small pieces of plastic. This makes them unsafe to eat.

The products potentially affected by the contamination have a best-before date of November 2021 and batch codes of 10470953, 10480953, 10490953.

Tesco Tzatziki

A packaging error has meant that packs of Tesco tzatziki could actually contain sour cream and chive dip. The product also contains egg, which hasn’t been listed as an ingredient on the pack of the packet.

The incorrectly labelled items have a use-by date of April 12 and the issue only concerns pack sizes of 200g.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference medjool dates

Sainsbury’s have recalled their Taste the Difference medjool dates due to a possible risk of Hepatitis A contamination.

All packs of 200g or 500g are of concern and should not be eaten.

Although this is a precautionary measure, the products could cause a fever, nausea, cramps and diarrhoea, as well as dark urine and jaundice (when the skin turns yellow).

Milka chocolate bars

These chocolate bars by Heron Foods have been recalled as allergens haven’t been correctly labelled in English.

The issue affects Milka Daim bars (with a best-before date of October 20 2021) and Milka Yoghurt bars (with a best-before date of February 1 2022).

These chocolate bars pose a risk to anyone who has a gluten, milk, almond, hazelnut or soya allergy.

All of the items being recalled could have been bought either in-store or online. If shoppers find they’ve purchased any of the items, they can return them to the store they bought them from for a full refund or call the supermarket’s customer hotline number.